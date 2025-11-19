Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Inox Wind ties up with KP Energy to jointly develop wind-solar projects

Inox Wind ties up with KP Energy to jointly develop wind-solar projects

The synergy between Inox Wind's manufacturing strength and KPE's on-ground development expertise will help both companies pursue large-scale renewable projects with greater efficiency and confidence

Renewable energy, climate

Inox Wind on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement with KP Energy | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Inox Wind on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement with KP Energy for jointly developing 2.5 GW of wind-solar hybrid projects in multiple states across the country.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KP Energy, Inox Wind Limited (IWL) along with its subsidiaries will supply wind turbine generators and associated equipment, provide engineering support including USS design, transformer specifications, and foundation design, and will execute pre-commissioning, commissioning and O&M of wind turbine generators, Inox Wind said in a statement.

KP Energy will undertake project development activities such as securing connectivity, land and right-of-way, obtaining statutory approvals, and executing balance of plant and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) works, the statement said.

 

"The synergies between Inox Wind's manufacturing excellence, engineering depth and product reliability, and KPE's extensive on-ground development experience enables both companies to pursue large-scale renewable opportunities with greater confidence and operational strength," said Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO, Renewables, INOXGFL Group.

According to KPE found and MD Faruk G Patel, his company is committed to advancing large-scale renewable energy infrastructure, and this partnership with INOX marks a significant strategic step in that direction.

"By combining KPE's depth of experience in project development, statutory planning and balance-of-plant execution with IWL's proven manufacturing and engineering capabilities, we are establishing a robust collaborative platform capable of delivering complex wind and hybrid assets at scale," Patel said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

