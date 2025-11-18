Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 11:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / SC may send Adani Krishnapatnam Port's plea on environmental penalty to NGT

SC may send Adani Krishnapatnam Port's plea on environmental penalty to NGT

SC may refer Adani Krishnapatnam Port's challenge against an NGT environmental penalty back to the tribunal, as the company claims it wasn't granted a proper hearing

The indication came after AKP’s counsel argued that the company had not been given a proper hearing before the tribunal issued its directions.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday signalled that it may send Adani Krishnapatnam Port’s (AKP) challenge to an environmental penalty back to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to be decided.
 
Why might the Supreme Court return the matter to the NGT?
 
The indication came after AKP’s counsel argued that the company had not been given a proper hearing before the tribunal issued its directions.
 
Earlier, in July, the apex court had declined to pause the NGT’s order without first hearing all stakeholders. Notices have now gone out to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board and other respondents.
 
 
What did the NGT’s order require from the port authority?

The NGT had instructed the APPCB to assess and recover environmental compensation for past breaches flagged by a Joint Committee. It also asked the state regulator to set clear timelines for AKP to meet various environmental conditions and to impose additional penalties if the company failed to comply within those deadlines.
 
Why were proceedings initiated against AKP?
 
The tribunal had initiated the proceedings on its own in 2023 after receiving information that the port’s coal-handling operations were generating substantial dust pollution. Residents of nearby villages had reportedly suffered health problems as coal dust drifted into their communities.
 
The port was also accused of repeatedly disregarding environmental norms, including conditions in its Environmental Clearance and other statutory approvals, and of depending on unlicensed private suppliers for groundwater.
 

Topics : Company News Adani Ports Krishnapatnam port

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

