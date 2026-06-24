Bajaj Auto hit by ransomware attack, precautionary measures taken
The company said it initiated necessary precautionary actions and protocols to mitigate the impact of the incident
Reuters June 23
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India's Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said a ransomware attack earlier in the day impacted the automaker and its unit Bajaj Auto Technology's systems.
The company said it initiated necessary precautionary actions and protocols to mitigate the impact of the incident, adding that these measures have so far been successful.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 7:59 AM IST