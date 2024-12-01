Bajaj Finance exits co-branded credit card space; ends tie-up with DBS, RBL

Bajaj Finance has decided to exit the co-branded credit card space, ending its eight-year-old tie-up with RBL Bank and its two-year partnership with DBS Bank India.
RBL Bank’s outstanding credit cards stood at 5.17 million as of October, of which 3.4 million were in association with Bajaj Finance. RBL Bank partnered with Bajaj Finance in 2016 to issue co-branded credit cards for a period of five years. The partnership was renewed for another five years in 2021.
DBS Bank India launched its credit card with Bajaj Finance in June 2022. The foreign lender has a credit card base of 500,000, most of which are co-branded with Bajaj Finance.
The move follows a Reserve Bank of India directive restricting co-brand partners’ role to sourcing cards and providing access to cardholders for the goods and services offered. Collection of dues, an activity in which Bajaj Finance has built expertise over the years, was not allowed for a co-brand partner.
Following the circular issued in April 2022, the entire collections process was moved back to the banks.
“Bajaj Finance has a large customer base and strong collection expertise across 4,200 locations in the country. The co-brand card business for Bajaj was strategic; it was not just a sales and distribution agent,” said a source aware of the development, explaining Bajaj Finance’s decision to exit the space.
“In the credit card business, if a bank doesn’t have strong expertise in infrastructure and collection, it will be difficult to sustain. Without collection, Bajaj decided to rethink its co-branded card strategy to assess if it could create a big business with partners lacking such capabilities,” the source added.
While Bajaj Finance did not earn any fee for collections, the cost of collection was borne by the banks.
RBL Bank said it has been working for the past one and a half years to reduce its reliance on a large co-branded partner in the credit card segment. Previously, 60–70 per cent of card acquisitions came through the Bajaj Finance channel. By the second quarter of FY25, this had reduced to 36 per cent, with the remainder of acquisitions coming organically.
In the July–September quarter, RBL Bank faced higher slippages in the credit card segment due to the transition of collection services from its co-brand partner. In July, the bank moved the collection process in-house. RBL Bank reported a 24 per cent decline in net profit, as overall provisions increased due to elevated stress in the credit card and microfinance portfolios.
“As a strategy, we want to have a diversified origination channel. When we were scaling up, we were acquiring about 200,000 to 250,000 cards per month, but we’ve reduced this to 100,000 per month to prioritise doing more with customers than just issuing a card,” said Jaideep Iyer, head of strategy at RBL Bank.
“This, coupled with a challenging environment surrounding unsecured retail, meant incremental sourcing was reduced. With an overall base of more than 5 million cards, the strategic need for this partnership has diminished. Therefore, this is a logical outcome for both parties,” Iyer added.
Even though Bajaj Finance has terminated its relationships with the banks, it will continue to earn a fee from card spends and annual fees from customers, as these customers were originally sourced by the non-banking finance company.