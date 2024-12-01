Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Finance exits co-branded credit card space; ends tie-up with DBS, RBL

Bajaj Finance exits co-branded credit card space; ends tie-up with DBS, RBL

RBI restricted co-brand partners' role to distribution only

bajaj finance logo

Photo: X@Bajaj_Finance

Manojit SahaSubrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Finance has decided to exit the co-branded credit card space, ending its eight-year-old tie-up with RBL Bank and its two-year partnership with DBS Bank India.
 
RBL Bank’s outstanding credit cards stood at 5.17 million as of October, of which 3.4 million were in association with Bajaj Finance. RBL Bank partnered with Bajaj Finance in 2016 to issue co-branded credit cards for a period of five years. The partnership was renewed for another five years in 2021.
 
DBS Bank India launched its credit card with Bajaj Finance in June 2022. The foreign lender has a credit card base of 500,000, most of which are co-branded with Bajaj Finance.
 
 
The move follows a Reserve Bank of India directive restricting co-brand partners’ role to sourcing cards and providing access to cardholders for the goods and services offered. Collection of dues, an activity in which Bajaj Finance has built expertise over the years, was not allowed for a co-brand partner.
 
Following the circular issued in April 2022, the entire collections process was moved back to the banks.
 
“Bajaj Finance has a large customer base and strong collection expertise across 4,200 locations in the country. The co-brand card business for Bajaj was strategic; it was not just a sales and distribution agent,” said a source aware of the development, explaining Bajaj Finance’s decision to exit the space.
 
“In the credit card business, if a bank doesn’t have strong expertise in infrastructure and collection, it will be difficult to sustain. Without collection, Bajaj decided to rethink its co-branded card strategy to assess if it could create a big business with partners lacking such capabilities,” the source added.

More From This Section

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Holcim to sell Lafarge Africa stake to Huaxin Cement in $1 billion deal

Sunil D'Souza, MD and CEO of Tata Consumer Products

Coffee is a huge opportunity, scaling up Starbucks biz: TCPL CEO & MD

real estate

DRA Homes targets Rs 1,000 cr revenue; signs Rashmika as brand ambassador

Signature Global

Realty firm Signature Global to recognise Rs 10k cr revenue by Mar 2026

Abhilash Kairali, Executive Director KAG

Kairali Ayurvedic Group eyes Rs 150 cr revenue by FY26 with organic growth

 
While Bajaj Finance did not earn any fee for collections, the cost of collection was borne by the banks.
 
RBL Bank said it has been working for the past one and a half years to reduce its reliance on a large co-branded partner in the credit card segment. Previously, 60–70 per cent of card acquisitions came through the Bajaj Finance channel. By the second quarter of FY25, this had reduced to 36 per cent, with the remainder of acquisitions coming organically.
 
In the July–September quarter, RBL Bank faced higher slippages in the credit card segment due to the transition of collection services from its co-brand partner. In July, the bank moved the collection process in-house. RBL Bank reported a 24 per cent decline in net profit, as overall provisions increased due to elevated stress in the credit card and microfinance portfolios.
 
“As a strategy, we want to have a diversified origination channel. When we were scaling up, we were acquiring about 200,000 to 250,000 cards per month, but we’ve reduced this to 100,000 per month to prioritise doing more with customers than just issuing a card,” said Jaideep Iyer, head of strategy at RBL Bank.
 
“This, coupled with a challenging environment surrounding unsecured retail, meant incremental sourcing was reduced. With an overall base of more than 5 million cards, the strategic need for this partnership has diminished. Therefore, this is a logical outcome for both parties,” Iyer added.
 
Even though Bajaj Finance has terminated its relationships with the banks, it will continue to earn a fee from card spends and annual fees from customers, as these customers were originally sourced by the non-banking finance company.
 

Also Read

RBL Bank

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance end co-branded credit cards partnership

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi suggests buying these three stocks on Nov 25

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stocks to watch, Nov. 19: NTPC, Waaree Energies, Bajaj Fin, ITI, SpiceJet

bajaj finance logo

Bajaj Finance's FD book grows 21% to Rs 66,131 cr as on September end

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

IFC to partner with Bajaj Finance to pump in $400 mn for climate finance

Topics : Bajaj Finance Credit Card RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon