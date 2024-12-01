DRA Homes targets Rs 1,000 cr revenue; signs Rashmika as brand ambassador

Business Standard
Real estate developer DRA Homes has set an ambitious target of generating Rs 1,000 crore in revenue by the financial year 2026-27, the company said on Sunday.

DRA Homes plans to expand into the Pune market as part of its three-year growth strategy while strengthening its presence in Bengaluru.

The company has also roped in popular actor Rashmika Mandanna as its national brand ambassador to fuel its growth plans.

DRA Homes reported revenues of Rs 300 crore in FY2023-24 and is projected to achieve Rs 500 crore in FY2024-25.

DRA unveiled its strategic growth plan to achieve Rs 1,000 crore in revenue by FY2026-27. On track to achieve Rs 500 crore in revenue for FY2024-25, the company plans to drive its growth over the next three years by entering the Pune market and expanding its presence in Bengaluru by the next financial year, according to a statement released on Sunday.

 

Additionally, DRA Homes plans to strengthen its presence in Chennai by adding 2.7 million square feet of space through ongoing and upcoming projects.

"Pride is the soul of DRA, and we are now set to accelerate as we embark on our next phase of growth with renewed priorities. In India, purchasing a home is a dream and a matter of pride for many, especially millennials and Gen Z. We remain committed to playing a responsible role in making this dream a reality for homebuyers," said DRA Managing Director Ranjeeth Rathod.

By roping in Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador, DRA Homes aims to boost its market share and enhance its connection with customers, employees, and partners. To mark the occasion, the company will launch a "Home of Pride" campaign.

"Rashmika's incredible rise from humble beginnings to becoming a self-made national star embodies perseverance, authenticity, and growthqualities that align closely with DRA's journey of passion and commitment to excellence. As our brand ambassador, Rashmika perfectly represents the core values of DRA," Rathod added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

