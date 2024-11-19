Business Standard
Stocks to watch, Nov. 19: NTPC, Waaree Energies, Bajaj Fin, ITI, SpiceJet

Stocks to watch, Nov. 19: NTPC, Waaree Energies, Bajaj Fin, ITI, SpiceJet

Here is a list of stocks that will be in the limelight for November 19 session

Sirali Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to watch on November 19, 2024: Amid mixed global cues, GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:09 AM, were up 31 points at 23,545. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex shed 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,339.01 and the NSE Nifty50 closed at 23,453, down 78.90 points or 0.34 per cent per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will be in the spotlight for today's (November 19) session: 

Waaree Energies: Waaree Energies reported a 17 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 375.6 crore in the July-September quarter as compared to Rs 320.1 crore profit a year ago. 
 
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Global, the parent company of Bharti Airtel, completed the acquisition of 24.5 per cent of the issued share capital of BT Group plc from Altice UK. In August 2024, Mittal's conglomerate announced it would buy a 24.5 per cent stake in BT Group for about $4 billion to become the single largest shareholder in Britain's biggest broadband and mobile company. 
NTPC: State-owned NTPC paid Rs 2,424 crore as an interim dividend to its shareholders. The company paid its first interim dividend of Rs 2,424 crore for the financial year 2024-25 on November 18, representing 25 per cent of the company's paid-up equity share capital, NTPC said in a statement. 
SpiceJet: Two more insolvency petitions were filed by Sabarmati Aviation and JetAir 17 against budget carrier Spicejet at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday. The NCLT issued a notice to the airline over the plea by operational creditor Sabarmati Aviation while asking another complainant, JetAir 17, to file additional documents in support of its claims of $27 million.
 
Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance reported a 21 per cent growth in its Fixed Deposit (FD) book to Rs 66,131 crore as of September 30, 2024. 
Adani Green Energy: As per reports, the company is planning on raising around $2 billion through a mix of international bonds and loans over the coming months.
 
ITI: The company bagged a contract worth Rs 95 crore for mining digital transformation and surveillance systems (MDTSS) in Uttarakhand. 

Airline stocks: Domestic air passenger traffic crossed 500,000 for the first time in a single day on Sunday, reflecting strong travel demand amid festive and wedding seasons.
 
Reliance Power & Reliance Infrastructure: Reliance Group companies have realigned their boards by elevating four senior officials to the board of directors.  
 
Godrej Agrovet: Agribusiness firm Godrej Agrovet has formed a partnership with US-based Provivi to introduce sustainable pheromone-based pest control solutions for India's rice and corn farmers.
 
GMR Airports: The company in its October update reported an increase in handling passengers by 9.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to over 10.7 million. This includes both domestic and international traffic.
 
PG Electroplast: The company through its subsidiary, PG Technoplast Pvt. Ltd., has signed a definitive agreement with Spiro Mobility. The primary responsibility of PG Technoplast Pvt. Ltd. will be setting up and managing the manufacturing facilities for Electric vehicles, Lithium-Ion batteries, and related components and for procurement of parts and raw materials for the same as specified by Spiro.
 
GVK Power: The company is now in the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) and has released a tentative list of potential resolution applicants (PRAs) as part of its continued efforts to seek a resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The provisional list includes significant industry firms including Vedanta Ltd, Jindal Power Ltd, Shyam Sel and Power Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, and Zeal Global Opportunities Fund. 
 
Shilpa Medicare: The company's subsidiary, Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences Limited, received a certificate of suitability (CEP) from EDQM (European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare) for API, Octreotide.  Zee Entertainment: Punit Goenka asked the board of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) to relieve him from the position of managing director of the company as he wants to focus on the operational responsibilities as the chief executive officer (CEO), the media, and entertainment firm said in a statement. 
First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

