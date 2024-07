India's Bajaj Finance reported a near-14% rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by steady loan growth.







The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,912 crore ($467.6 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared to Rs 3,437 crore a year earlier.