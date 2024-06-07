Stocks to watch on June 07: Bajaj Fin, Wipro, ICICI Bank, PB Fintech, RVNL

Stocks to watch on Friday, June 07, 2024: Indian bourses may see a lighter start on Friday morning, amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures, too, indicate a softer beginning, as they were quoting only 20 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 22,919 levels.

Asia-Pacific markets showed a mixed trend, with Japan's Nikkei 225 experiencing a 0.14 per cent decline, while the broad based Topix index was flat, up by 0.05 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi index witnessed a 0.81 per cent increase. On the other hand, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 0.16 per cent.

On Thursday in the US, the S&P 500 closed slightly down from it's all-time intraday high earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Composite saw a marginal decrease of 0.09 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 0.2 per cent.

Domestically, all attention is focused on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on interest rates, anticipated at 10:00 AM today.

Meanwhile, below are some hot stocks that may see some action on Friday:

Bajaj Finance: The company's subsidiary, Bajaj Housing Finance, approved an IPO of equity shares valued at Rs 10 each. The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares totaling up to Rs 4,000 crore.

Wipro: The IT service company announced a contract worth $500 million, valued at approximately Rs 4,175 crore awarded by a leading US communication service provider. Over a five-year period, Wipro will deliver managed services for various products and industry-specific solutions.

ICICI Bank: SEBI has issued an administrative warning to the bank for alleged employee outreach to influence votes on the delisting of ICICI Securities' equity shares.

PB Fintech: CEO Yashish Dahiya faces a show cause notice from SEBI over a $2 million investment by the Dubai unit in YKNP Marketing Management, with the company seeking legal advice.

Tata Chemicals: The company's subsidiary, Tata Chemicals Europe, has been fined £1.1 million by the Chester Crown Court in the UK for a safety incident in 2016. This incident, which resulted in a contractor's injury and subsequent death, occurred at one of the company's UK sites.

Hindustan Unilever: Arun Neelakantan has been appointed as Executive Director, effective July 1.

RVNL: NTPC awarded the company a project worth Rs 495 crore, as per a letter of acceptance received.

Hero MotoCorp: India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer acquired an additional 2.2 per cent stake in Ather Energy, a Bengaluru-based electric mobility startup, for Rs 125 crore.