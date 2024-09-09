Business Standard
Bandhan Bank's new service allows GST payment through online, offline modes

The Kolkata-based private lender has also been authorised by the West Bengal government to collect taxes and non-tax receipts since February

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank currently has over 6,300 banking outlets across India. | File photo

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Sep 09 2024

Bandhan Bank on Monday announced the launch of a new service that allows its customers and non-customers to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST) through online and offline modes.
"The initiation of GST revenue collections marks another significant milestone in our efforts to bring government services closer to our customers," said Rajinder Babbar, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer.
The Kolkata-based private lender has also been authorised by the West Bengal government to collect taxes and non-tax receipts since February. This mandate allows the bank to collect revenue through the Government Receipt Portal System (GRIPS).
 
Bandhan Bank currently has over 6,300 banking outlets across India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

