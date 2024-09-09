Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Ireda inks initial pacts with SJVN, GMR for 900 MW hydro project in Nepal

Ireda inks initial pacts with SJVN, GMR for 900 MW hydro project in Nepal

This collaboration aims to enhance regional energy security through the development of renewable energy infrastructure, a statement said

IREDA

The project holds strategic importance for IREDA, as it will help harness Nepal's vast hydropower potential. | Source: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Monday said it has inked initial pacts with SJVN and GMR Energy for the development and implementation of the 900 MW Upper Karnali hydro-electric project in Nepal.
This collaboration aims to enhance regional energy security through the development of renewable energy infrastructure, a statement said.
Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director of IREDA, said, Our investment in this important hydropower project underscores IREDA's ongoing commitment to advancing renewable energy initiatives. This collaboration not only accelerates the development of Nepal's hydropower sector but also strengthens regional energy cooperation, supporting our shared goal of sustainable growth.
 
The project holds strategic importance for IREDA, as it will help harness Nepal's vast hydropower potential while reinforcing IREDA's dedication to renewable energy development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IREDA SJVN SJVN Ltd Nepal

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

