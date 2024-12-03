Business Standard
Godrej Properties raises Rs 6,000 crore via QIP to scale business rapidly

The issue saw strong demand of about four times the size of the QIP

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) raised Rs 6,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), marking the largest-ever QIP by a real estate developer in India. The company will use the net proceeds to build a project pipeline that allows it to scale the business rapidly in the coming years.
 
The company said the issue saw strong demand of about four times the size of the QIP and "was fully covered with long-only demand."
 
In the first nine months of 2024, Indian real estate developers raised about Rs 13,002 crore, including funds raised by Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group), Prestige Estates, Brigade Enterprises, and Keystone Realtors, through QIP. On November 14, Oberoi Realty received shareholder approval to raise around Rs 6,000 crore via a QIP.
 
 
The companies raised funds through QIP for various purposes, including repayment of outstanding borrowings, acquisition of land or land development rights, funding working capital requirements, investments in joint ventures, providing unsecured loans to subsidiaries, and general corporate purposes.
 
According to Anarock, the factors driving QIP traction within real estate include improved transparency, strong post-pandemic recovery, a surge in residential sales value, the Nifty realty index's performance, and institutional investor confidence.
 
The Godrej Properties QIP attracted a mix of international and domestic investors, including GIC, BlackRock, Aberdeen, Norges Bank, SBI Pension, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. The bankers for the QIP were Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Kotak.
 
As a result of the QIP, GPL’s net worth has increased by more than 50 per cent, while the equity dilution stood at 7.68 per cent. "GPL’s gearing ratio will decrease to below 0.2:1 from 0.7:1 as of September 30, 2024," the company added.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties, said, “We greatly appreciate the confidence and support of the investment community and will do our best to ensure we utilise this capital wisely.”
 
Godrej stated that GILCORP-Public Godrej Properties has reset its scale in recent years with booking growth of 56 per cent in FY23 and 84 per cent in FY24. “GPL is well positioned to deliver a third consecutive year of rapid growth in booking value with a 90 per cent growth in H1 bookings, launches planned across seven cities in Q3, and an even stronger launch pipeline for Q4. This capital raise will allow GPL to significantly enhance its business development portfolio while maintaining a tremendously strong balance sheet. We remain focused on building scale through continued market share gains and margin expansion,” he added.
 
Moreover, GPL has already surpassed its business development guidance for FY25 of Rs 20,000 crore in estimated booking value within the first seven months of the year.
 

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

