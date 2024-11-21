Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Adani Green calls off US-bond fund raising after bribery allegations

Adani Green calls off US-bond fund raising after bribery allegations

This is the second time the conglomerate had to call-off a fundraising due to governance related developments

Adani, Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani has been charged by the United States in an alleged bribery and fraud scheme amounting to $265 million | (Photo: PTI)

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy on Thursday announced it has decided not to proceed with the proposed USD-denominated bond offering, hours after US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani, his nephew and six others over allegations of bribery.
 
The company was looking to raise an estimated $600 million.
 
This is the second time the conglomerate had to call-off a fundraising due to governance related developments. In February 2023, Adani Enterprises withdrew a Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer, post the release of a report from US-based Hindenburg Research which alleged financial irregularities, which the group has so far denied.
 
Earlier this week, Adani Green announced three of its subsidiaries as issuers have appointed DBS Bank Ltd., Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, ING Bank NV, Singapore Branch, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., London Branch, Mizuho Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., MUFG Securities EMEA plc., SMBC Nikko Securities (Hong Kong) Limited and State Bank of India, London Branch as joint book runners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on November 18. The USD-denominated Rule 144A / Regulation S senior secured notes were to be offered with a 20-year door-to-door tenor and ~13.09 years.
 
 
Gautam Adani has been charged by the United States in an alleged bribery and fraud scheme amounting to $265 million. US prosecutors alleged that Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and six other defendants paid bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy supply contracts yielding $2 billion in profits over 20 years.
 

Also Read

Adani, Gautam Adani

US charges on Gautam Adani and others are credit negative: Moody's

Gautam Adani, Adani

Timing of report raises questions: Amit Malviya on US charging Adani

Gautam Adani, Adani

Vindicates demand for JPC probe: Congress on charges against Adani in US

Gautam Adan

SEC charges Adani in $265 mn bribery scandal: Here're the key allegations

Adani Group

Adani Group shares plunge up to 20% post US SEC bribery, fraud charges

Topics : Gautam Adani SEC indictment Gautam Adani Adani Group Adani Green Energy US bond markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon