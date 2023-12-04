Sensex (2.05%)
BCL Industries bags Rs 339 cr ethanol supply order of 496,000 litres

Additionally, its subsidiary company Svaksha Distillery has also secured an order of Rs 222 crore to supply ethanol, BCL Industries said in an exchange filing

Ethanol

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
BCL Industries Ltd on Monday announced bagging a Rs 339-crore ethanol supply order.
Additionally, its subsidiary company Svaksha Distillery has also secured an order of Rs 222 crore to supply ethanol, BCL Industries said in an exchange filing.
While BCL has to supply 4.96 lakh litres of ethanol, its arm will supply 3.24 lakh litres to the oil marketing companies.
BCL Industries is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated distillery ethanol plant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon