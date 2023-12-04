Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

NCLT rejects insolvency plea against SpiceJet by lessor Willis Lease

SpiceJet opposed the plea contending that Willis Lease Finance Corp has withdrawn its insolvency plea for the same dispute in March 2023 and has approached again with a new plea

SpiceJet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a relief to low-cost carrier SpiceJet, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday dismissed an insolvency petition by aircraft lessor Willis Lease Finance Corporation which is claiming dues.
A two-member Delhi-based NCLT bench rejected the plea moved by US-based Willis Lease Finance Corporation after SpiceJet questioned the maintainability of the petition.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
SpiceJet opposed the plea contending that Willis Lease Finance Corp has withdrawn its insolvency plea for the same dispute in March 2023 and has approached again with a new plea.
During a hearing in July this year, the NCLT bench wanted to know from Willis Lease Finance Corp, as to how it filed a fresh petition again for a similar cause of action within a few months, without even sending a notice to SpiceJet as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
Besides Willis Lease, SpiceJet is facing insolvency pleas filed by three other aircraft lessors -- Aircastle Ireland Ltd, Wilmington, and Celestial Aviation.
During a hearing in September, the NCLT suggested settling with its lessors, which have filed a plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against it.
In August, SpiceJet allotted over 48 million shares to nine aircraft lessors to clear its dues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SpiceJet insolvency plea maintainable, engine lessor WLFC tells NCLT

SpiceJet up 20% in 3 months despite analysts' skepticism; should you buy?

Engine lessor and SpiceJet arrive at $2 million interim settlement: Report

Fan blades, engine parts go missing from Go First jets, says lessor

SC dismisses Spicejet's plea seeking extension to pay dues to Maran

Byju's founder Raveendran pledges homes to raise funds for staff salaries

SAT raps Sebi for 'lackadaisical approach' in Kirloskar Industries matter

BCCI seeks Byju's insolvency at NCLT over default in payment of Rs 158 cr

Adani group adds Rs 73,000 crore in mcap as investors lap up shares

Centre says over 106,000 companies voluntarily exited in last five years

Topics : SpiceJet NCLT Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon