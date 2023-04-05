close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Beauty e-retailer Nykaa sees healthy revenue growth trend for FY23

Growth from tier 1 consumer have demonstrated sustained consumption

BS Reporter Mumbai
Nykaa, beauty care products

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a business update to the stock exchanges, the beauty e-retailer Nykaa on Wednesday said that it has continued to display healthy revenue growth trends.

In Q4FY23, against the backdrop of subdued industry growth, Tier 1 consumers have demonstrated sustained consumption. This has led to stronger revenue growth on the Nykaa platforms, said the company in the filings.
This revenue update seeks to provide an overall summary of the revenue growth trends achieved by FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited together with its subsidiaries(“Nykaa”) during the quarter ended on March, 31 2023 (Q4FY23). A detailed performance update will be issued once the audited financials for Q4 FY23 are approved by the Board, said the company.

Nykaa updated that its beauty & personal care (BPC) business has seen higher year-on-year growth rates in Q4FY23 as compared to the year-on-year growth rates seen in Q3FY23.
The operating parameters for the BPC business viz. average order values and conversion rates have been robust which has aided growth in revenue. “For FY23, we expect our percentage revenue growth rates to be in line with the ones seen in 9 month FY23, early-thirties,” said the company in a statement.

The company however, said that the consumer pullback in discretionary spends has had some impact on its fashion business, leading to subdued growth in NSV this quarter.

“For Q4FY23, we expect our percentage revenue growth rates in the Fashion business to come through in the late teens. This comes on the back of our focussing on business efficiency and unit economics. Our average order values and conversion rates have improved steadily,” said the company.
"For FY23 at the consolidated level, we expect to sustain our percentage growth rate in line with 9MFY23", the company further added.

Also Read

Five senior executives leave Nykaa; company calls it business as usual

Nykaa climbs 6% after net profit jumps 363% YoY to Rs 5 crore in Q2FY23

Online cosmetics retailer Nykaa's Q2 net more than doubles to Rs 5.2 cr

Marico to acquire 100% stake in Vietnamese personal care brand Beauty X

Nykaa's strong performance in Sept quarter bucks new-age tech bloat

Infosys collaborates with LexisNexis to provide end-to-end IT services

Yes Bank records credit growth of 11% Rs 2.01 trn in March quarter

Embattled Adani Group trumpets stable ties with international lenders

Adani Ports closes FY23 with 9% higher cargo at 339 million metric tonnes

Blue Star aims to corner 15% share in residential AC market by FY25

Topics : Nykaa | Beauty & personal care | E-commerce marketplace

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Waaree Renewable Tech bags order to build 221.8 MW solar power project

solar projects
1 min read

Amp Energy to set up 1 GW capacity under PLI scheme for manufacturing

Solar Energy, Renewable Energy, Green Energy
2 min read

IKF Finance raises Rs 250 cr from Accion's Digital Transformation Fund

fundraising
2 min read

Smartr Logistics looking to raise $30 mn in Series A funding by August

Smartr Logistics
3 min read

Speciale Invest announces new Rs 200 crore fund for deep tech start-ups

tech
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

JP Morgan puts HCL on 'negative catalyst watch' ahead of Q4 results

JPMorgan Chase Tower
2 min read
Premium

Hikal ownership dispute: Kalyani family spar over 1993 agreement

Baba Kalyani
5 min read
Premium

More directors paid Rs 1 lakh per board meeting than before pandemic

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
4 min read
Premium

Mankind Pharma plans to brand medicines with API quality assurance

Mankind Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD Rajeev Juneja
4 min read

Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

havells
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon