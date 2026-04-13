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BharatPe founder Nakrani steps back from operations, to advisory role

BharatPe founder Shashvat Nakrani will step back from day-to-day operations from May 1, transitioning to a strategic advisor role while retaining board position

Photo: @NakraniShashvat

BharatPe founder Shashvat Nakrani | Photo: @NakraniShashvat

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 7:21 PM IST

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BharatPe founder Shashvat Nakrani on Monday said he was moving away from the fintech company’s day-to-day operations and transitioning into a strategic advisor role from May 1.
 
Nakrani, who is the single largest individual shareholder on BharatPe’s cap table, will transition to the role of founder and director moving forward after serving as the company’s chief operating officer (COO).
 
He said that matters involving strategic importance, such as fundraising, initial public offering (IPO), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and long-term business strategy, would be areas he would continue to engage in.
 
“I also want to be clear about one thing: my belief in BharatPe has not changed. If anything, it has only strengthened. I continue to be deeply invested in the company, not just emotionally but financially as well. As the largest individual shareholder, my alignment with BharatPe’s long-term success remains absolute,” Nakrani said in a statement.
 
 
He would continue to remain a director on the company’s board.

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The company was founded in 2018 by Ashneer Grover, Shashvat Nakrani, and Bhavik Koladiya.
 
Nakrani’s move comes at a time when BharatPe posted Rs 6 crore in adjusted profit before tax in the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), compared to a loss of Rs 342 crore in FY24.
 
The company reported an operating revenue of Rs 1,667 crore in FY25, a 16.9 per cent increase from Rs 1,426 crore it generated in FY24.
 
“Today, we are a very different organisation, stronger, structured and built for scale. Under Nalin’s leadership, the company has made significant strides in the last few years. BharatPe is now profitable and truly self-sustaining,” he added.
 

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 7:21 PM IST

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