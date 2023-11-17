Sensex (-0.28%)
Bharti Airtel 5G coverage in Tamil Nadu crosses 4.2 million customers

Airtel's 5G service extends across all districts and union territories in the country

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Within a year of launching Airtel 5G Plus, Bharti Airtel (Airtel), one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, announced on Friday that it has surpassed 4.2 million unique 5G customers in Tamil Nadu. The company also confirmed that Airtel 5G Plus service is now accessible in all districts of the state, achieved within just 12 months of its launch.

Airtel's 5G service extends across all districts and union territories in the country. The network has been extensively rolled out in Tamil Nadu, covering locations from the scenic hill station of Ooty and the sacred city of Madurai to the port city of Thoothukudi and the southernmost point of Kanyakumari. The company is rapidly expanding its 5G rollout, including bringing the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the UNESCO World Heritage site of Mahabalipuram onto the digital superhighway.
'We were the first telecom operator to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and we are delighted to play a vital role in connecting the lives of our customers. We thank all our 4.2 million customers for embracing the Airtel 5G Plus network. We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritising cutting-edge technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state’s widest, quickest, and most reliable network, encompassing all 38 districts,' said Tarun Virmani, Chief Executive Officer, Tamil Nadu, Bharti Airtel.

Over the past year, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation, demonstrating the transformative power of 5G through a range of compelling use cases that have revolutionised how customers live and conduct business. These include establishing India's first private 5G network at the Bosch facility in Bengaluru and partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to turn its Chakan manufacturing unit into India’s first 5G-enabled automobile manufacturing facility. Airtel recently launched the Airtel Xstream Air Fiber, India's first wireless home Wi-Fi service powered by Airtel 5G Plus, in Delhi and Mumbai, showcasing its exceptional 5G capabilities for consumers.

Topics : Bharti Airtel plans 5G spectrum Tamil Nadu

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

