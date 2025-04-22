Airtel to acquire 400 MHz spectrum from Adani Enterprises in 5G boost

Bharti Airtel is set to acquire entire 400 megahertz (MHz) spectrum in the 26 GHz band of Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL), the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
"Bharti Airtel Limited and its Subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom Limited have entered into definitive agreements with Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises to acquire rights to use of 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band in Gujarat (100 MHz), Mumbai (100 MHz), Andhra Pradesh (50 MHz), Rajasthan (50 MHz), Karnataka (50 MHz) and Tamil Nadu (50 MHz). The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfaction of the standard conditions (including conditions stated in the Spectrum Trading Guidelines) and statutory approval(s)," the company's statement read.
In August 2022, ADNL secured the right to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz millimetre wave band during India's inaugural 5G spectrum auction. The acquisition, costing ₹212 crore, spanned six service areas: Gujarat, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan.
ADNL's strategic intent was to deploy this spectrum for private network solutions, enhancing digital infrastructure across its diverse business operations, including data centres, ports, and manufacturing units. The company emphasised that it had no plans to enter the consumer mobility sector, focusing instead on captive networks to support its industrial and enterprise needs.
Shortly after the spectrum acquisition, ADNL was granted a Unified Licence for Access Services in October 2022. This licence authorised the company to provide comprehensive telecom services across India.
Despite this capability, the Adani Group maintained its stance on utilising the spectrum primarily for internal digitalisation efforts, aiming to create a unified digital platform to accelerate the digitisation of its core infrastructure and B2C business portfolio.
Bharti Airtel has been proactive in expanding its 5G capabilities. In the same 2022 auction, Airtel acquired 19,800 MHz of spectrum across multiple bands, including 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz, for ₹43,084 crore. This acquisition provided Airtel with a pan-India footprint in the 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands, positioning it to launch 5G services starting with key cities.