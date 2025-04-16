Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 12:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Airtel teams up with Blinkit to offer 10-minute SIM card home delivery

Airtel teams up with Blinkit to offer 10-minute SIM card home delivery

A first-of-its-kind service by a telco, the services are now live in 16 cities in the country, with plans to add more cities and towns over a period of time

This collaboration marks a significant milestone, enabling customers to receive SIM cards at their doorstep in just 10 minutes for a convenience fee of Rs 49

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 12:50 AM IST

Bharti Airtel today announced its partnership with the quick commerce platform Blinkit for the delivery of SIM cards to its customers within ten minutes. A first-of-its-kind service by a telco, the services are now live in 16 cities in the country, with plans to add more cities and towns over a period of time.
 
This collaboration marks a significant milestone, enabling customers to receive SIM cards at their doorstep in just 10 minutes for a convenience fee of Rs 49. Post the delivery of the SIM card, customers can activate the number using a simple Aadhaar-based know your customer (KYC) authentication process. Customers will have the option to choose from both postpaid and prepaid plans or trigger a mobile number portability (MNP) request to port into the Airtel network. To streamline the process, customers can access the online link and view the activation video for a seamless activation experience.
 
 
Additionally, for all such activations, Airtel customers have the option to access the help centre through the Airtel Thanks App for any assistance they may need. Post-delivery of the SIM card, it will be mandatory for customers to activate the SIM within a 15-day window to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transition.
 
“Simplifying customer lives is central to everything we do at Airtel. In due course of time, we plan to expand this partnership to additional cities,” said Siddharth Sharma, chief executive officer – connected homes and director of marketing, Bharti Airtel.
 
Albinder Dhindsa, founder and chief executive officer of Blinkit, said, “To save customers time and hassle, we’ve collaborated with Airtel to deliver SIM cards directly to customers in select cities, with delivery in just 10 minutes. Blinkit takes care of the delivery, while Airtel makes it easy for customers to complete self-KYC, activate their SIM, and choose between prepaid or postpaid plans. Customers can also opt for number portability, all at their convenience.”
 
In the initial phase of this launch, the SIM delivery service will be available across 16 major cities, including metropolises such as Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.
           

Topics : Bharti Airtel Blinkit

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 12:50 AM IST

