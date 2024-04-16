Business Standard
Bharti Airtel reaches 5.9 million 5G customers mark in Tamil Nadu

The telecommunication major on Tuesday said it celebrates 5.9 million customers currently enjoying its 5G service in the state

A signage of Bharti Airtel in Mumbai.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Bharti Airtel has successfully deployed 5G service across Tamil Nadu and has registered a significant increase in 5G users during the last 6 months.
The telecommunication major on Tuesday said it celebrates 5.9 million customers currently enjoying its 5G service in the state.
The company has successfully deployed 5G in all cities and districts of Tamil Nadu reflecting a promising shift towards offering next-generation mobile connectivity, Bharti Airtel said in a statement on Tuesday.
The expansive network deployment has effectively extended Bharti Airtel's services across the state, simplifying the process for customers to embrace 5G technology.
"We are making significant strides in building the network infrastructure required to facilitate widespread adoption of 5G in Tamil Nadu. We express our gratitude to our valued customers who have upgraded to enjoy the power of unlimited 5G service at no additional cost," Bharti Airtel CEO-Tamil Nadu Tarun Virmani said.
"Our tireless efforts are to keep our customers consistently connected to the state's fastest, most reliable, and cutting-edge network," he said.

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

