BHEL bags order worth Rs 9,500 cr to set up 1,600 MW thermal project

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Tuesday said it has bagged an order from power giant NTPC to set up a 1,600 MW Singrauli thermal power project (Stage-II).
The size of the order is more than Rs 9,500 crore, excluding GST (goods and services tax), BHEL said in a regulatory filing.
"BHEL has received an order from NTPC for setting up the Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) in Sonebhadra District, Uttar Pradesh," it stated.
The engineering firm expects to complete Unit 1 in 50 months and Unit 2 in 54 months.
The scope of the order includes supply of equipment, erection and commissioning as well as civil works, it said.
The BSE on Monday sought clarification on news about BHEL bagging this order as it was the sole bidder.
The company later in a clarification to BSE explained that it had submitted a price bid on December 21, 2023, and is the only bidder, for the mentioned NTPC tender, which is an activity in the normal course of business.
Submission of a bid does not result in automatic bagging of an order, therefore, is not required to be informed under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, it had pointed out.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

