GE Healthcare intends to launch 40 new products across the spectrum

GE Healthcare's Indian unit, a prominent player in medical technology, aims to unveil 40 new products soon as it focuses on designing and manufacturing products in India for the local as well as global markets.

“We have new products coming in across the entire spectrum. Last year, in November, we launched almost 40 new products across MRI, CT, PET/CT, Ultrasound, and patient care devices. We are also launching more and more artificial intelligence-enabled software applications. In 2024, we intend to launch an equal number of products to meet the needs of different types of customers across the length and breadth of India,” said Chaitanya Sarawate, Chief Executive Officer and President - GE HealthCare, India and South Asia; Managing Director, Wipro GE.

“Localisation has always been our priority, evident in our product lineup. Out of total sales, 40 per cent is based on locally manufactured products. We have 30 plus products currently manufactured in India,” said Sarawate.

“We will remain actively engaged in National Health Mission-funded projects and public-private partnership projects of various State Governments,” Sarawate added.

GE Healthcare designs and ‘Make in India’ for India and worldwide. Most of the company’s diagnostic cardiology products and all the affordable care products in the Maternal & Infant care segment are designed, developed, and made in India.

GE Healthcare said that its understanding of India’s healthcare market fuels the need for delivering personalised diagnoses and treatments that directly address the challenge of access to quality care. Giving an example of Revolution Aspire CT launched at Wipro GE Healthcare’s Medical Device Manufacturing (MDM) plant in Bengaluru in 2022, the company said it is an advanced imaging solution designed and manufactured end-to-end in India, specifically for higher clinical efficiency in Tier-II and Tier-III cities in the country.

“We also launched Optima IGS 320, an artificial intelligence-enabled cath lab to address the cardiovascular disease burden in India," he said.

Built at the MDM factory launched under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in Bengaluru, the cath lab features Artificial Intelligence that automatically optimises image and dose parameters in real-time, enabling clinicians to focus their attention and expertise on patients.

GE Healthcare is broadening its presence in Tier-II-IV cities. “Today, with a presence in over 600 districts across India, there is a GenWorks person at a distance of 200 - 300 kilometres from every customer. We are working towards the goal of being within 100 kilometres of customers in the near future,” Sarawate added.

GE Healthcare’s GenWorks Health initiative is specifically aimed at empowering healthcare professionals operating in the rural areas.

GE Healthcare has specific products that are launched under the government’s PLI Scheme and are aligned with the government’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The company’s Revolution Aspire CT System is aimed at enabling access to quality diagnosis across India, including Tier-II & Tier-III cities.

The med-tech firm also collaborated with the Medanta group of hospitals to launch Tele-ICU services in India as Medanta e-ICU project.

Additionally, the company has collaborated with Boston Scientific, a global medical device manufacturer, to provide end-to-end innovative interventional cardiac care solutions in India. Recently, GE Healthcare has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to advance healthcare innovation, research, and technology development in India.

“As part of our collaborative approach to foster knowledge sharing and accelerate innovation, we are actively seeking to create partnerships with industry and academia that address the needs of the Indian population and advance personalised, preventive, and predictive care,” said Sarawate.