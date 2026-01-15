Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BHEL begins supply of Vande Bharat train transformers from Jhansi unit

BHEL begins supply of Vande Bharat train transformers from Jhansi unit

BHEL, in a statement, said the supply of underslung traction transformers for the prestigious Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project is a significant milestone in its 'Make in India' initiatives

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 3:42 PM IST

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Thursday said that it has started the supply of semi-high-speed underslung traction transformers for the Vande Bharat sleeper train project from its Jhansi plant.

BHEL, in a statement, said the supply of underslung traction transformers for the prestigious Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project is a significant milestone in its 'Make in India' initiatives.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project is being executed by a BHEL-led consortium with TRSL.

A flag-off ceremony was held at BHEL's Jhansi plant.

Earlier, traction converters for the same project were flagged off from BHEL's Bengaluru plant.

This development further strengthens BHEL's strategic entry into the semi-high-speed propulsion segment, with an operational speed of up to 160 kmph and a design speed of 180 kmph.

 

Traction transformers are being dispatched to Kolkata for final assembly of the Vande Bharat sleeper trains. In addition, another key propulsion system equipment, the traction motor, has been developed and manufactured by BHEL's Bhopal unit.

Also, BHEL said that its Jhansi unit has recently received an order for Rail Borne Maintenance Vehicles (RBMV) that are used for construction, inspection, repair, and upkeep of railway tracks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhel Vande Bharat train Vande Bharat Express

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 3:42 PM IST

