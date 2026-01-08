BHEL bags BCGCL contract for coal gasification, syngas units in Odisha

State-owned BHEL on Thursday said it has secured an order from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited for coal gasification and raw syngas cleaning facilities for coal-to-ammonium nitrate project at Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL) is a joint venture company of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Coal India Ltd (CIL).

The order covers engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and performance guarantee of the coal gasification and raw syngas cleaning facilities, which form the core process units of the integrated chemical complex.

The scope of work includes the gasifier and associated auxiliaries, steam generation plant, air separation unit, coal and ash handling systems, and cooling tower facilities.

The project will deploy BHEL's in-house developed Pressurised Fluidised Bed Gasification (PFBG) technology and marks its first commercial-scale application.