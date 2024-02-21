Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BlackBerry inaugurates IoT 'center of excellence, engineering' in Hyderabad

The facility is now fully operational, hosting software engineers and creating an Asia Pacific hub for the BlackBerry QNX global developer network, a release said here

BlackBerry to raise $605 million from shareholder Fairfax, others

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canadian software company BlackBerry Limited on Wednesday announced the opening of the new ‘BlackBerry IoT Center of Excellence, Engineering and Innovation' in Hyderabad.
 
At the opening ceremony, the BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) division unveiled its new facility which is designed to advance mission-critical embedded software development for IoT industries.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The facility is now fully operational, hosting software engineers and creating an Asia Pacific hub for the BlackBerry QNX global developer network, a release said here.
 
After Canada, the India Center of Excellence (CoE) is now the second largest for the BlackBerry IoT division globally, hosting teams of embedded software engineers across a wide range of technology positions and skill sets, including senior management, technical project management, product engineering, cloud software development, integration, and service delivery, it said.
 
The BlackBerry IoT CoE in Hyderabad has been established to help the business scale up operations to meet growing industry demand for its embedded software solutions and services. It would also invest in India's skilled IoT innovators, the release said.
 
BlackBerry has recruited locally in the Hyderabad region and from across the country, offering new career opportunities for talented candidates that want to build the next generation of software-defined-vehicles (SDVs) and advance innovation in medical, industrial control systems and robotics, the release said.
 
Mattias Eriksson, President of BlackBerry IoT, said: "We are proud to open the doors to the BlackBerry IoT Center of Excellence, Engineering and Innovation in Hyderabad today, both to enhance product and service delivery for our customers and partners and create opportunities for India's talented software engineers in an increasingly complex and software-defined era for embedded IoT development.”

Also Read

IPL 2024 Auction: Players Sunrisers Hyderabad would eye for a perfect squad

Amid fuel crisis, Zomato agent rides horse to deliver food in Hyderabad

Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix alleging contract breach by Telangana

BRS, Congress trying to bury history of Hyderabad liberation: Telangana BJP

Testament to unwavering patriotism, says Shah on Hyderabad Liberation Day

Coal India may exceed capex target of Rs 16,500 crore for FY24: Govt

Uber may soon deliver prepaid packages to your doorstep from local stores

Indian telecom gearmaker HFCL to set up optical fibre cable plant in Poland

Digital banking infra provider Signzy buys Difenz at valuation of $5 mn

Kilburn Engineering acquires turnkey solutions provider M E Energy

Topics : BlackBerry Hyderabad IT sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon