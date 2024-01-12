Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BlackRock slashes Byju's valuation by 95% from $22 bn to $1 bn: Report

Tech investor Prosus NV valued Byju's at under $3 billion in November last year after BlackRock cut its valuation to about $8.4 billion in May

Blackrock

Representative image

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BlackRock has yet again cut the value of its holding in Byju's, slashing the implied valuation of the Indian education tech startup to $1 billion from $22 billion mark set in early 2022, TechCrunch reported on Friday, citing disclosures made by the asset manager.
BlackRock, which owns less than 1 per cent of Byju's, declined to comment, while Byju's did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Tech investor Prosus NV valued Byju's at under $3 billion in November last year after BlackRock cut its valuation to about $8.4 billion in May, the report said.
Amid a string of setbacks, Byju's received a notice from Enforcement Directorate (ED) in late November and is expected to pay a fine for alleged violations of foreign exchange laws.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Will 'significantly' mark down Byju's valuation: Peak XV Partners

Prosus NV slashes edtech major Byju's valuation to under $3 billion

Star founder Raveendran broke down in tears as crises engulfed Byju's

Byju's 'regularly disregarded' former director's advice, says Prosus

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

Apple board rejig: Al Gore, James Bell to leave; Wanda Austin set to join

Mukesh Ambani re-joins $100 bn club, wealth climbs $2.8 bn to $101.8 bn

IT leaders Infosys, TCS kick off Q3 earnings season with weak numbers

LIC gets 2 tax demand notices worth Rs 3,529 crore from Mumbai officials

Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra meets T'gana CM Revanth Reddy

Topics : BlackRock Byju's EdTech asset valuation venture capitalists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon