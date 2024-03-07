Sensex (    %)
                             
BoB announces special offers for female account holders on Women's Day

This offer is applicable for accounts, either a BoB Mahila Shakti Savings Account or a BoB Women Power Current Account, opened till June 30, 2024

Bank of Baroda

These women-centric accounts come with a bundle of offers exclusively for women, including up to 25 basis points interest rate concession on retail loans | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Thursday announced special offers for its women account holders on the occasion of International Women's Day.
International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8.
This offer is applicable for accounts, either a BoB Mahila Shakti Savings Account or a BoB Women Power Current Account, opened till June 30, 2024, and loan facilities availed till December 31, 2024, Bank of Baroda (BoB) said in a statement.
These women-centric accounts come with a bundle of offers exclusively for women, including up to 25 basis points interest rate concession on retail loans (concession of 0.25 per cent on two-wheeler loans, 0.15 per cent on education loans, 0.10 per cent on auto loans, home loans and mortgage loan).
Besides, there would be a complete waiver of processing charges on retail loans (including personal loans) and a 50 per cent discount on annual safe deposit locker charges, it said.
"On this International Women's Day, we are pleased to extend our support to women and women-led enterprises and champion their journey towards financial empowerment and independence with a range of tailored offerings that provide enhanced value," BoB MD and CEO Debadatta Chand said.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

