Brigade Group expands Kerala footprint with WTC, Brigade Square launch

Bengaluru-headquartered Brigade Group has strengthened its presence in Kerala with the launch of the World Trade Center (WTC) and Brigade Square in Thiruvananthapuram, deepening its play in the state’s commercial real estate market.

The WTC, located at Technopark Phase I in Kazhakootam, is positioned as a marquee office development aimed at attracting global occupiers. The tower will comprise 20 floors, along with a ground floor and four basement levels, and is designed to function as an integrated business hub. Brigade said the project is intended to bolster the capital city’s IT ecosystem and enhance its appeal as an investment destination for multinational corporations and global capability centres (GCCs).

Alongside the WTC, the developer has also launched Brigade Square, a 1.85 lakh sq ft IT office building situated near Technopark’s Park Centre. The project is expected to cater to growing demand from technology firms and allied sectors seeking Grade A office space in the region.

"Our commitment to Kerala is driven by the state’s exceptional talent pool and its emerging potential as a primary growth engine for South India. By bringing world-class landmarks like the World Trade Center to Thiruvananthapuram and expanding our presence in Kochi, we are creating a sustainable ecosystem that will attract global investment and redefine the state's industrial landscape for decades to come,” said M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises.

“The WTC will be an iconic building which will enhance Technopark’s ecosystem. We are also planning to expand in Infopark Kochi by adding another tower to the existing WTC, which will make it a total of one million sq ft of IT office space, including the existing operational towers at WTC, Kochi,” added Jaishankar.

“The city has good connectivity and talent pool for companies to thrive and Technopark offers many opportunities with availability of land and space. Moreover, the new IT Policy will outline the incentives for the industry. The land shortage issue in Infopark Kochi can be sorted out with changes in policy,” Sandip Kumar, IAS, CEO of Technopark, said.

Echoing this outlook, Hrishikesh Nair, President, WTC, outlined the Group’s broader roadmap for expanding IT infrastructure in Thiruvananthapuram. He said the planned developments aim to create a comprehensive ecosystem that can attract and support global companies looking to establish and grow their presence in Kerala.