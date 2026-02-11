LTIMindtree unveils new identity, to be renamed LTM Limited; board approves
Company unveils new brand identity as 'Business Creativity' partner; proposed name change to LTM Limited subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals
BS Reporter Mumbai
LTIMindtree today unveiled its new brand identity and positioning. The company announced that it is changing its name to LTM Limited. The proposal, which has the Board of Directors’ approval, is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.
The company, in a statement, said the new identity and positioning as the ‘Business Creativity’ partner reflects how LTM’s technology capabilities and deep domain expertise converge to create meaningful stakeholder value.
In a letter to shareholders, Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director, LTM, said, “Having successfully operated as a unified organisation for several years following the merger, we have evolved into a global powerhouse. This natural progression calls for a refreshed identity—one that reflects our aspirations, aligns with our strategic priorities, and reinforces our commitment to driving business creativity and transformative impact for our clients.”
With the new name and positioning, the company is also positioning itself as an ‘Outcreate’. For its clients, Outcreate is how LTM thinks disruptively, reframes industries, and owns business outcomes through Business Creativity.
“As markets change and client expectations evolve, we are stepping forward with a brand that reflects both who we are today and our vision for the future. As the Business Creativity partner, we are creating new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Our intent is simple: to help our clients not just outperform the market, but to Outcreate it,” said Lambu, in a press statement.
The IT services arm of Larsen & Toubro has a total employee base of 87,958 as on December 31, 2025.
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:18 PM IST