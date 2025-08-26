Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / BSNL to add 3-4 lakh 4G sites, bets on affordability over tariff hikes

BSNL to add 3-4 lakh 4G sites, bets on affordability over tariff hikes

State-run BSNL plans a major 4G expansion with a tender for new sites, restricted to Indian vendors, as it targets affordability and positions itself against private rivals

BSNL

The telecom operator is also piloting doorstep Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) delivery in Tamil Nadu through India Post to boost accessibility. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aiming to become India’s third-largest telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is preparing a tender for 3-4 lakh new 4G sites, limited to Indian technology vendors.
 
Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar told Moneycontrol that the state-run company is positioning itself on affordability, offering lower tariffs to attract customers left out after private carriers withdrew entry-level packs.
He said new towers will be deployed through a systematic tendering process, with the infrastructure designed to support an eventual upgrade to 5G.

BSNL won’t follow rivals in tariff hikes

The minister mentioned that BSNL will not mirror its rivals in raising tariffs, instead plans to position itself on affordability. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, the country’s largest telecom operators, have discontinued entry-level 1 GB-per-day packs for new users, thereby raising minimum tariffs.
 
 
Analysts see the move as a precursor to broader hikes of up to 15 per cent this year, the report said. The minister said the shift by private players could open an opportunity for BSNL to grow its subscriber base.

Also Read

BSNL

BSNL to launch 5G in Delhi, key cities by September-end: Officialspremium

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: US tariff pressure mounts on D-St; Sensex sinks 550 pts, Nifty tests 24,800

Pharma

Sun, Lupin, Dr Reddy's drop up to 4%; why are pharma stocks falling today?

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Sai Life Sciences slips 5% on heavy volumes; should you buy, sell or hold?

initial public offerings, IPO

Anlon Healthcare IPO opens today: Should you bid? Here's what analysts say

Operator looks to enhance SIM accessibility

The telecom operator is also piloting doorstep Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) delivery in Tamil Nadu through India Post to boost accessibility. The company is also testing eSIM services for a nationwide rollout, Moneycontrol reported. 
 
According to the report, the state-run operator’s immediate priorities include scaling up 4G and fibre-to-the-home connections, addressing fixed-line losses by improving service quality, and reducing downtime. 
 
The company is reportedly tightening operational efficiency with circle-wise revenue and growth targets, while also exploring technologies such as WiFi-based calling to cut dependence on physical towers and decrease capital expenditure.

BSNL launches 4G services in Delhi

BSNL recently announced the soft launch of its 4G network in Delhi. The company had said that the 4G services would be available to users through a partner’s network access arrangement. With this, the operator’s new customers will get instant 4G availability across Delhi on supported handsets. 

More From This Section

ITC limited

ITC seeks CCI nod to acquire ABREL's Century pulp paper biz for ₹3,498 cr

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

How much do Microsoft engineers earn in the US? Pay levels revealed

Dream 11 parent Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain

Dream11 3.0: CEO unveils new playbook after 95% loss, says no job cuts

Narayan Murthy

Family office to Narayana Murthy wary of startups amid valuation cuts

Vipul Parekh, co-founder and chief marketing officer, BigBasket

BigBasket plans to open 900 dark stores by 2025-end: Vipul Parekhpremium

Topics : BSNL expansion BSNL BSNL mobile towers BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickDelhi Metro Fare HikeTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookVikran Engineering IPOYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon