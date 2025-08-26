Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ITC seeks CCI nod to acquire ABREL's Century pulp paper biz for ₹3,498 cr

ITC seeks CCI nod to acquire ABREL's Century pulp paper biz for ₹3,498 cr

In March, ABREL's board approved the slump sale of its Lalkuan, Uttarakhand-based pulp and paper unit to ITC Ltd through a business transfer agreement

ITC limited

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ITC Ltd has sought the CCI's approval to acquire the pulp and paper business of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (ABREL) for Rs 3,498 crore.

"The proposed transaction refers to the sale of the target business (paper and pulp manufacturing business of ABREL) to the acquirer (ITC Ltd), as a going concern, in accordance with the business transfer agreement executed between the parties," according to a notice filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Established in 1984 at Lalkuan (Nainital, Uttarakhand), pulp and paper undertaking Century Pulp and Paper (CPP) of ABREL is a well-established player in the Indian Paper industry with an installed capacity of 4.8 lakh metric tonnes per annum.

 

According to ITC and ABRE, the "proposed transaction does not raise any competition concerns within the relevant markets as the market is highly competitive, and will not cause any appreciable adverse effect on competition in the relevant markets", the CCI notice said.

In March, ABREL announced that its board approved the execution of the business transfer agreement for the divestment of pulp and paper undertaking situated in Lalkuan, Uttarakhand, by way of a slump sale to ITC Ltd.

Also Read

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session

ITC, Radico Khaitan, VST: How to trade sin stocks amid GST reforms?premium

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks, Shares

ITC vs HUL: Technical charts weigh in favour of this FMCG stock; check whypremium

ITC

ITC dips 1%, nears near 52-wk low; analysts decode stock's underperformance

Life insurance corporation, LIC

LIC portfolio sees Rs 46,000 crore dent in July; RIL biggest value dragpremium

Sanjiv Puri, Sanjiv

ITC Chairman Puri unveils ₹20,000 crore expansion strategy at AGM 2025

"The transfer of the business will be for a lump-sum cash consideration of Rs 3,498 crore, to be paid by ITC to ABREL," the real estate firm said.

The divestment of the pulp and paper undertaking is a value-unlocking exercise. It will further enable the company to pursue growth opportunities in its core business - real estate, the company added.

Kolkata-headquartered ITC has said its paperboards and packaging segment is expected to continue generating free cash flow going forward. During FY20-24, the segment generated a free cash flow of RS 4,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

How much do Microsoft engineers earn in the US? Pay levels revealed

Dream 11 parent Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain

Dream11 3.0: CEO unveils new playbook after 95% loss, says no job cuts

Narayan Murthy

Family office to Narayana Murthy wary of startups amid valuation cuts

Vipul Parekh, co-founder and chief marketing officer, BigBasket

BigBasket plans to open 900 dark stores by 2025-end: Vipul Parekhpremium

S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

L&T looks to build on defence and data centre foundation in India

Topics : ITC Ltd ITC Aditya Birla Real Estate Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickDelhi Metro Fare HikeTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookVikran Engineering IPOYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon