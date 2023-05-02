close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Carlyle, Premji Invest eye stake in auto loan firm TVS Credit: Report

"There are two components to this business - the older, stable motor-financing arm and the new-age loans and services, which can be an add-on growth lever," the report said citing source

Reuters MUMBAI
Carlyle

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By M. Sriram

MUMBAI(Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle and Indian billionaire Azim Premji's investment unit are in separate talks to invest about $150 million in TVS Credit Services, an arm of scooter and motorcycle maker TVS Motors, two sources told Reuters.

The winner of the race to bet on India's fast-growing shadow-banking sector could get a stake of 20%, one of the sources said. A valuation of about 50 billion rupees ($612 million) for TVS Credit is being discussed, both sources said.

The non-bank financial firms in India's shadow-banking industry, as it is called, chiefly serve lower-income customers typically ignored by traditional lenders in the world's most populous nation.

TVS Credit, which mainly offers loans for two-wheel vehicles and used cars, supporting its parent's business, recently expanded into personal, consumer loans and pre-approved credit via credit cards for items such as mobile phones.

Carlyle engaged with the company a few months ago but Premji Invest is now the front-runner to strike a deal, said one of the sources, both of whom sought anonymity as the details of the talks were private.

Also Read

Intangles Lab raises $10 million in funds from Baring Private Equity

Once booming, Indian start-ups set for more pain as funding crunch worsens

Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up

RBI shortlists 7 consultancy firms to use AI, ML to improve supervision

India purchased 40% of seaborne Russian Urals oil in Nov, shows data

Suzlon bags 69.3MW wind energy project from Juniper Green Energy

Centre to infuse equity in 3 OMCs after they announce capex plans: Report

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

USFDA puts partial clinical hold on Sun Pharma's dermatological drug

Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery service 'Handpicked' in Bengaluru

A decision is expected by the end of May, the source added.

"There are two components to this business - the older, stable motor-financing arm and the new-age loans and services, which can be an add-on growth lever," the second source said.

Carlyle and TVS declined to comment on the deal while Premji Invest did not reply to queries seeking comment.

TVS Credit's total income grew 14% to 10.9 billion rupees for the quarter ended Dec. 31, while net profit stayed nearly flat at 979 million, unaudited financial statements on its website show.

Private equity funds bet $2.2 billion on India's non-bank financial services companies last year, up 57% from 2021, a report from Bain and Co showed. Last year, Warburg Pincus invested in Indian non-bank lender Vistaar.

($1=81.7650 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by M. Sriram; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Carlyle Azim Premji TVS Capital

First Published: May 02 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Suzlon bags 69.3MW wind energy project from Juniper Green Energy

Suzlon bags 69.3MW wind energy project from Juniper Green Energy
2 min read

Centre to infuse equity in 3 OMCs after they announce capex plans: Report

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels
2 min read

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

mahindra & mahindra
2 min read

USFDA puts partial clinical hold on Sun Pharma's dermatological drug

Sun Pharma
2 min read

Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery service 'Handpicked' in Bengaluru

Swiggy
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
2 min read

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read
Premium

Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
3 min read

Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8%

Maruti Jimny, Auto Expo 2023
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon