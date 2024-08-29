Cash crisis: SpiceJet puts 150 cabin crew on furlough for 3 months

Cash-strapped SpiceJet on Thursday announced it has temporarily put 150 cabin crew members on furlough for three months due to “lean travel season and reduced fleet size" and to ensure long-term stability of the airline.

The airline has been making losses for the last six years, and is now finding it difficult to pay employee salaries, sources said.

It is also entangled in legal battles over unpaid dues to aircraft lessors, engine lessors, lenders, and former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

The airline said, “SpiceJet has made the difficult decision to temporarily place 150 cabin crew members on furlough for three months. This step has been taken in response to the current lean travel season and the reduced fleet size, with the long-term stability of the organisation in mind.”