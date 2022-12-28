Court imposes Rs 3 cr fine on ex-official in disproportionate assets case

-
ALSO READ
DMK MP A Raja summoned in disproportionate assets case worth Rs 5.53 cr
ED files complaint against DoT official in disproportionate assets case
Will give ED list of 100 TMC MLAs with disproportionate assets: Adhikari
CBI files charge sheet against A Raja in disproportionate assets case
U'Khan HC imposes Rs 50,000 fine on Facebook for not replying to notice
-
A CBI court on Wednesday sentenced a former top official of a Central public sector undertaking to one-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore in a disproportionate assets case.
A CBI release said the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Ernakulam has sentenced Jayaraman Gopal, the then General Manager & Officiating Executive Director, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Ambalamugal, near here to undergo one-year rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 3 crore for possessing disproportionate assets.
The CBI had registered a case on April 13, 2005 against Gopal and his wife on the allegations that he, while functioning as Deputy General Manager (Projects) and Officiating Executive Director and other positions in the PSU during the period from January 1, 1998 to February 28, 2005 had amassed assets in his name and family members, disproportionate to his known source of income.
After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against Gopal and the Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted him.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 23:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU