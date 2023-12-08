CCI conducting market study on AI to assess competition landscape

Fair trade watchdog CCI is conducting a market study to assess the impact of artificial intelligence on the competition landscape, the regulator's chief Ravneet Kaur said on Friday.

In recent times, there has been an increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) applications in several sectors.

"We are doing a market study on artificial intelligence... In that study (we will) try to understand the dynamics better. We can differentiate what kind of AI that we would like to support and which one is stifling competition," Kaur said at an event organized by industry chamber FICCI here.

This can provide valuable insights into the competitive landscape.

The CCI has the mandate to curb unfair business practices in the marketplace across sectors and also promote fair competition.

Since its inception, the CCI has cleared 1,000 combinations, mergers & acquisitions cases, Kaur said.

The CCI has played a key role in regulating and ensuring a competitive market in the country.