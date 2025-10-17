Friday, October 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / ACME Solar, Tata Power sign PPA for 50 MW firm and dispatchable project

ACME Solar, Tata Power sign PPA for 50 MW firm and dispatchable project

An FDRE project integrates advanced solar, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to enable reliable energy dispatch during peak demand

In a statement, ACME Solar Holdings said its "SPV has signed a 25 years Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power-D) for its 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project on 16 October 2025."

ACME Solar Holdings on Friday announced signing an agreement with Tata Power Company Ltd for a 50 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy project.

An FDRE project integrates advanced solar, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to enable reliable energy dispatch during peak demand.

In a statement, ACME Solar Holdings said its "SPV has signed a 25 years Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power-D) for its 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project on 16 October 2025."  The project was awarded in September 2025. The PPA has been signed at a tariff of Rs 4.43 per unit for a minimum annual Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) of 40 per cent and four hours of peak-hour supply with 90 per cent availability on a monthly basis.

 

This project would combine multiple renewable energy technologiesincluding Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to meet the supply obligations as per the PPA. With this, the company has signed PPAs for a cumulative capacity of 600 MW and 550 MWh of standalone BESS projects in this financial year till date.

Gurugram-based ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewableenergy player with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE andhybrid solutions and an operational capacity of 2,890 MW.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

