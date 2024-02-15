Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Centre may reduce import duty for Tesla in lieu of an EV factory in India

Tesla had earlier asked the Centre to reduce the import duty to 15 per cent on its cars for the first two years, in exchange for an investment of up to $2 billion in India

Tesla

Photo: Bloomberg

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Centre is close to approving a policy to extend the concessions on import duty on electric cars priced above Rs 30 lakh for 2-3 years, which may allow Tesla to enter the Indian market, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Thursday.

The report added that this is likely to be offered against bank guarantees by the US-based car maker for investment to build an electric vehicle (EV) factory in India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Currently, India imposes 100 per cent import duty on cars that cost more than Rs 33 lakh, including freight and insurance charges. Below this threshold, a duty of 60 per cent is imposed.

Tesla had earlier asked the Centre to reduce the import duty to 15 per cent on its cars for the first two years, in exchange for an investment of up to $2 billion in India.

A person was quoted in the report as saying that the quantum of bank guarantees has not been finalised yet. Notably, bank guarantees can be encashed by the government if a company does not comply with its commitments.

However, Indian automakers are concerned about the reduction in import duty to Tesla. They think it would lead to an unfair advantage to the American carmaker.

In January, Anish Shah, managing director at Mahindra & Mahindra said at the World Economic Forum, "It should be a level playing field...investing in India is important. Our approach is essentially to create a stronger industry in India, and not to be in a situation where manufacturing is done outside India, and India just becomes an importer of products."

The Indian companies have yet not communicated any formal objection to the Centre.

Also Read

Tesla may invest $2 billion for manufacturing in India but with conditions

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Pfizer agrees to pay $93 million to settle Lipitor drug antitrust lawsuit

Netflix's monetisation model may just save India's online learning apps

RIL in talks for stake in Tata Play, may buy Disney's 29.8% share

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank proposes reverse merger with holding entity

Country Group to invest Rs 5,000 crore in luxury housing project in Noida

Topics : Elon Musk Tesla Electric car india Import duty carmakers in India Carmakers BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon