Cipla forges strategic partnership for global cell therapy advancements

The collaborative effort is aimed at developing and commercialising novel Cell therapy products for critical unmet medical needs in the US, Japan, and the EU

Cipla

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Global pharmaceutical company Cipla on Monday announced a joint venture in the United States with Kemwell Biopharma and Manipal Education & Medical Group. The collaborative effort is aimed at developing and commercialising novel Cell therapy products for critical unmet medical needs in the US, Japan, and the EU.

Cipla (EU), the UK-based subsidiary of Cipla, will secure a 35.2 per cent stake in the newly formed joint venture. The joint venture will leverage Cipla's expertise in product development and commercialisation, Kemwell's proficiency in biologics, and Manipal's healthcare delivery knowledge to expedite the development, manufacturing, and distribution of cell therapies.
Umang Vohra, Managing Director & Global CEO of Cipla stated, "This joint venture reinforces our concerted efforts to move up the innovation curve and pioneer transformative treatments in the areas of stem cell and CAR T-cell therapies, enabled by advances in biotech, mRNA and cell-engineering research, that can make a difference to patient lives globally. As we steer Cipla into the future and lead with purpose, our partnership with Kemwell and Manipal Group will be integral in realising these advancements."

Echoing the sentiment, Ranjan Pai, Chairman of Manipal Education & Medical Group, stated, "We are very happy to partner with Cipla and Kemwell in bringing the next generation of biological therapies to address unmet medical needs globally. We believe that Cell therapy products will be a game-changer in offering an advanced therapeutic treatment for millions of patients suffering with painful diseases."

Anurag Bagaria, Chairman and CEO of Kemwell, stated, "We believe that Cell therapies will become a major branch of medical treatment and will become a standard of care for challenging diseases. Kemwell has built a cGMP facility in Bangalore and made India an emerging hub for cell therapy development and manufacturing."

This collaboration marks the second joint venture between Cipla and Kemwell Biopharma, following the incorporation of Aspergen in the USA in 2022. Aspergen focuses on the development, manufacturing, and commercialisation of biosimilars for global markets.

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

