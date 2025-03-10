Monday, March 10, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Avaada Group's 1.5GW solar facility in Noida

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Avaada Group's 1.5GW solar facility in Noida

The 1.5 GW PV module manufacturing unit in Dadri is a significant step in Avaada Group's commitment to sustainable innovation

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Yogi Adityanath emphasised Uttar Pradesh's growing role in India's renewable energy transformation | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Avaada Group said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has inaugurated its 1.5 GW solar module manufacturing Gigafactory in Noida.

The foundation stone has also been laid for Avaada Electro's ambitious 5 GW integrated solar manufacturing unit at Ecotech, Greater Noida, the company said in a statement.

The 1.5 GW PV module manufacturing unit in Dadri is a significant step in Avaada Group's commitment to sustainable innovation.

Constructed at an unprecedented pace, the first phase of the gigafactory became operational within just 3.5 months, with all utilities and module production lines fully commissioned, according to the statement.

The facility specialises in TOPCon N-Type bifacial glass-to-glass PV modules, incorporating advanced multi-busbar configurations (16 to 24 bus bars) to maximize efficiency.

 

Also Read

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel

LIVE: Cong MLAs in Chhattisgarh Assembly suspended after protests over ED raids on Baghel's home

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

CM Yogi shares story of boatman who earned Rs 30 crore during Mahakumbh

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh hits back at UP CM Yogi for targeting SP over Ansal Group issue

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Police lodges FIR against Ansal Group after UP CM Yogi's instructions

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

'Will track them from depths of hell', UP CM invokes Ansal to slam SP

The facility specialises in TOPCon N-Type bifacial glass-to-glass PV modules, featuring advanced multi-busbar configurations (16 to 24 busbars) to enhance efficiency.

With M10 and G12 cell production capabilities, the plant boasts an annual capacity of 1.2 GW for M10 modules and 1.5 GW for G12 modules. It currently produces 5,800 modules daily, with each panel undergoing stringent quality checks to ensure reliability and peak performance.

Further strengthening India's self-reliance in solar manufacturing, Avaada's upcoming 5 GW integrated solar module manufacturing facility in Greater Noida will set new benchmarks for India's solar industry.

Spread over 50+ acres in Ecotech-16, the plant will produce cutting-edge TOPCon N-Type solar cells with industrial-scale high efficiency.

With a significant investment, the project is expected to create over 3,000 jobs and obtain international certifications such as BIS, IEC, and UL, reinforcing Avaada Group's commitment to global quality standards, it added.

In his address on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath emphasised Uttar Pradesh's growing role in India's renewable energy transformation.

"This initiative not only strengthens our state's contribution to renewable energy but also drives employment and supports our vision of a USD 1 trillion economy," he said.

Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada Group stated, "...Yogi Adityanath Ji has graced us with his presence, blessing the entire Avaada family and inspiring us to build a world-class supply chain for India and beyond.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Honda Motor

Honda appoints Takashi Nakajima as new President & CEO of Honda Cars India

Gamers, online gaming, e-sports

Chinese brand iQOO ties up with top 7 e-sports gamers to test its phones

Air India

Air India flight forced to return to Chicago due to clogged toilets

Adani

Fitch cuts Adani Energy's outlook to negative, cites US probe risks

Zomato

Zomato transforms into Eternal Ltd as it expands beyond food delivery

Topics : Yogi Adityanath noida Avaada solar project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon