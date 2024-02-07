Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Cognizant Q4 profit up 7% at $558 mn, 2024 revenue guidance at -2% to 2%

The firm, based in Teaneck, New Jersey, reported a 7 per cent increase in net profit at $558 million for the December quarter

Cognizant

For the full year 2023, Cognizant's revenue declined by 0.3 per cent YoY in constant currency to $19.4 billion, aligning with its growth guidance of $19.3 to $19.4 billion | File image

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions has forecast its revenue for FY24 to be in the range of $19.0 to $19.8 billion, reflecting a decline of 2 per cent to a growth of 2 per cent in constant currency terms.

The firm, based in Teaneck, New Jersey, reported a 7 per cent increase in net profit at $558 million for the December quarter, up from $521 million in the corresponding period the previous year. Revenue decreased by 2.4 per cent in constant currency terms from the year-ago period to $4.75 billion, falling within its own guidance range of $4.69 to $4.82 billion. The company adheres to the calendar year as its financial year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In comparison, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw its dollar revenue grow by 1.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in constant currency to $7.3 billion for the December quarter. Infosys' revenue fell by 1 per cent in constant currency to $4.7 billion for the quarter ending in December.

For the full year 2023, Cognizant's revenue declined by 0.3 per cent YoY in constant currency to $19.4 billion, aligning with its growth guidance of $19.3 to $19.4 billion.

READ: Spotify Q4 results: Revenue up 16% at $3.94 bn, user growth beats estimates

"We delivered fourth quarter revenue within our guided range and have maintained our commercial momentum. Full-year bookings of $26.3 billion represent a 9 per cent increase year-on-year, driven by new clients and large deals. To further enhance our capability in designing and delivering solutions, we continue to invest in generative artificial intelligence, cloud, data modernisation, digital engineering, and the Internet of Things," stated Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant.

It has been one year since Kumar, former Infosys president, assumed the role of CEO at Cognizant on January 12, succeeding Brian Humphries, who left the company on March 15, 2023.

Growth in the fourth quarter was primarily led by the communications, media, and technology sector, which saw revenue rise by 2.6 per cent YoY in constant currency, followed by the products and resources sector with a 1.3 per cent growth. The financial services sector declined by 5.8 per cent, while health sciences saw a 2.1 per cent decrease YoY year in constant currency.

The voluntary attrition rate, calculated on a trailing 12-month basis, reduced to 13.8 per cent in the December quarter from 16.2 per cent in the preceding three months and 26 per cent YoY, indicating a downward trend across the industry. The total headcount at the end of the fourth quarter was 347,700, an increase of 1,100 from the third quarter of 2023 but a decrease of 7,600 from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Also Read

Cognizant Q3 profit down 16.5%, 2023 revenue guidance at -0.7% to flat

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

Cognizant splits global growth markets by appointing 2 internal leaders

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

GIC buys units in Data Infrastructure Trust for Rs 933 cr via open market

Moody's downgrades agri solutions provider UPL, maintains negative outlook

RBI mulls revoking Paytm Payments Bank licence or superseding board

SBI ties up with Flywire to make payments easier for foreign students

Protecting creator economy will be foundational: YouTube CEO Neal Mohan


Topics : Nasdaq Cognizant Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon