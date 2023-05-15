close

Cognizant's new platform offers responsible AI for enterprise customers

Platform has a library of reusable generative AI models and agents, development tooling, and control components including API and access management, versioning, and auditing

Artificial intelligence

Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
IT services major Cognizant on Monday launched a new enterprise scale platform to provide its customers accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology and harness its business value in a flexible, secure, scalable and responsible way.
The Cognizant Neuro AI platform will guide firms on their AI journey, from identifying company specific-use cases and operationalizing AI, to data engineering and continuous improvement. The platform enables software engineering teams to design conversational and generative user experiences, embedding AI models to create fully functioning apps – all supported across multi-platform, multi-cloud ecosystems.

The platform has a library of reusable generative AI models and agents, development tooling and control components including API and access management, versioning and auditing. The company said the tool is built on its responsible AI principles, which promote inclusivity, accountability, reliability, and community benefit. It added that the tool provides a practical, business-focused pathway for companies to confidently navigate the AI landscape in all its dimensions.
“It is fast becoming clear that businesses must embrace AI without delay to remain competitive,” said Prasad Sankaran, EVP of Cognizant’s Software and Platform Engineering. "This is an exciting moment, as Cognizant’s Neuro AI platform goes beyond proof of concept, aiming to accelerate the adoption of enterprise scale AI applications, increase ROI potential, minimize risks and get to better business solutions, faster.”

Cognizant said Neuro AI provides reliable governance, visibility, and control and compliance capabilities. It also allows faster access to a holistic library of curated solutions, as well as improved time to market at enterprise scale, it added.
“We believe enterprises need scalable, flexible, end-to-end tools to accelerate responsible AI adoption,” said Anna Elango, EVP of Cognizant’s Core Technologies and Insights. “By partnering human expertise, including Cognizant’s deep industry insights, with the power of generative AI, we aim to help our clients catalyze informed decisions and tackle complex business challenges to drive cost efficiencies, resilience and business revenue.”

First Published: May 15 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

