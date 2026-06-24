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Home / Companies / News / CoinDCX user base rises 16% in H1CY26 as trading value declines 37%

CoinDCX user base rises 16% in H1CY26 as trading value declines 37%

The crypto exchange added 3 million registered users in the first half of CY26, while trading value declined amid evolving market dynamics and growing institutional participation

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Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 5:44 PM IST

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Crypto exchange platform CoinDCX's registered user base grew 15.8 per cent from 19 million in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1CY25) to 22 million in H1CY26, data from its half-yearly report showed.
 
Even as the crypto platform saw steady growth in its user base, the company recorded Rs 14,664 crore in total traded value in H1CY26, a 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline from Rs 23,497 crore in H1CY25.
 
The development also comes at a time when the US government has a no-sale policy on 328,372 BTC (Bitcoin), combined with Texas, Arizona and other states building reserves.
 
 
This implies that a significant portion of Bitcoin's fixed 21 million-coin supply is permanently locked away, CoinDCX said, adding that supply scarcity was intensified as demand recovered.
 
The company saw a maturing customer base, with the average investor age in the range of 30-31 years in H1CY26, compared with 29-30 years in H1CY25.

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The company said the average number of tokens per trader stood at five, with the top three traded tokens being Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.
 
"The most significant conclusion from H1 2026 is that the digital asset industry is not in a phase of retreat — it is in a phase of construction. Institutional capital is entering through regulated channels," it said in a report.
 
It further added that regulatory frameworks are becoming clearer.
 
"Tokenisation is moving into production. Sovereign and state-level participation is expanding. At the same time, Indian investors are demonstrating greater sophistication, discipline and conviction than at any previous stage of the market's evolution," it stated.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 5:44 PM IST

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