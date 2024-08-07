Karnataka govt allows Bengaluru bars, hotels, clubs to operate till 1 am

The policy is only applicable exclusively within the limits of the BBMP

In a move aimed at boosting Bengaluru’s nightlife, the Karnataka government has issued a directive to extend operating hours for hotels, shops, bars, and licensed establishments until 1 am every day.

The decision is expected to generate substantial revenue for the state government, which faces the challenge of delivering on five election promises with a combined cost of around Rs 55,000 crore annually. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The order, dated July 29 and issued by the State Urban Development Department, affects businesses within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) jurisdiction, permitting them to stay open until 1 am.

According to the notification, clubs, hotels, bars, and restaurants in Bengaluru are now allowed to serve food and beverages, including liquor, until 1 am daily. Licence holders with CL-4 (licence to clubs), CL-6 (A) (star hotel licences), CL-7 (hotels and boarding houses licences), and CL-7D (hotels and boarding houses licences owned by Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) can operate from 9 am to 1 am. Those with a CL-9 (refreshment room or bar licences) license may function from 10 am to 1 am.

A Moneycontrol report quoted Bruhath Bangalore Hotels Association President PC Rao as saying, “So far, only bars and restaurants within the limits of the commissionerate had permission to be open till 1 am. Now, all commercial establishments across the BBMP limits will remain open till 1 am.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his budget address for 2024-2025, said that shops and businesses in Bengaluru, along with 10 other municipal corporation areas, will have the extended privilege of operating until 1 am. This measure is aimed at boosting trade and commerce.

However, he added that the policy is only applicable exclusively within the limits of the BBMP.

In 2016, the city allowed hotels, restaurants, and markets to operate beyond usual hours to enhance nighttime business activities. However, due to public opposition, a mandate was issued requiring all commercial establishments to close by 11 pm.

[With agency inputs]