Motorcycle brand BSA debuts in India; Gold Star 650 priced at Rs 2.99 lakh

The BSA Gold Star 650, which made a comeback in the UK in 2021, is currently being sold in Europe, Turkey, New Zealand, and the Philippines

BSA motorcycle Gold Star 650

BSA motorcycle Gold Star 650 (Photo: X)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Mahindra Group-owned iconic motorcycle brand BSA made its debut in India on Thursday with the launch of 652-cc Gold Star 650 model priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex showroom Delhi).
One of the oldest motorcycle companies in the world, Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA), was acquired by the Mahindra group's premium motorcycles arm Classic Legends in 2016.
Classic Legends sells Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles in the country.
The BSA Gold Star 650, which made a comeback in the UK in 2021, is currently being sold in Europe, Turkey, New Zealand, and the Philippines.
"Bringing BSA to India is about sharing a piece of world motorcycling history with India. That indomitable spirit of BSA, a brand built in the fires of battle, is imbued in the new Gold Star," said Anand Mahindra, Chairman Mahindra Group at the launch.
The BSA brand is also set to enter the US, Australia, and Japan markets soon, the company said.

Earlier this month, Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL) inked a joint venture (JV) pact with Tube Investments of India Ltd (TIIL) to use BSA Marks in India.
Tube Investments is a part of the Murugappa Group of companies and manufactures bicycles, components, transmission and engine parts for four-wheelers and two-wheelers, automotive and industrial chains, precision steel tubes and fitness equipment.
The primary focus of the CLPL-TIIL JV will be the use of BSA Marks in India for motorcycles and the corresponding parts and accessories that are manufactured and sold by Classic Legends.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mahindra automobile manufacturer Motorcycle makers

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

