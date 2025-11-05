M3M enters integrated township segment, to invest Rs 7,200 cr in Gurugram

Realty firm M3M India on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 7,200 crore to develop a 150-acre integrated township in Gurugram as part of its expansion plans.
In a statement, the company said it has launched its Gurgaon International City (GIC) township project, which is expected to generate a topline of around Rs 12,000 crore.
What marks M3M’s entry into the integrated township segment?
The announcement marks the company’s foray into the integrated township segment, following recent collaborations in premium office spaces, commercial developments, and luxury residences, including Trump Towers and Jacob & Co. projects.
While the project currently spans 150 acres, planned expansions could increase the total area to 200 acres, according to the developer.
Also Read
What does the first phase of the township include?
The first phase of the project—covering 50 acres and already RERA-approved—will include 300 plots. People aware of the development told Business Standard that while the first phase is expected to be completed by March 2027, the entire project is slated for completion by 2029.
Located on the Dwarka Expressway Link Road, the upcoming township will feature premium residential zones along with data centres, innovation parks, electric vehicle (EV) hubs, and retail avenues.
How will the township align with M3M’s sustainability and innovation goals?
“Planned as a low-emission, clean industry hub, the project will also host non-polluting industrial units, advanced manufacturing facilities, and technology-driven businesses,” the company said.
Pankaj Bansal, promoter at M3M India, said the aim is to attract global corporations such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla—companies that represent the future of innovation and responsible growth.
What is M3M India’s current portfolio?
M3M India currently has a portfolio of over 62 projects, including 40 completed developments spanning more than 20 million square feet across residential, commercial, and mixed-use segments.