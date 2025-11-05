Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / M3M enters integrated township segment, to invest Rs 7,200 cr in Gurugram

M3M enters integrated township segment, to invest Rs 7,200 cr in Gurugram

M3M India launches its 150-acre Gurgaon International City township project, marking its foray into integrated township space with plans to invest Rs 7,200 crore and generate Rs 12,000 crore topline

M3M India, M3M Group, Real Estate

Located on the Dwarka Expressway Link Road, the upcoming township will feature premium residential zones along with data centres, innovation parks, electric vehicle (EV) hubs, and retail avenues. (Photo: Company Website)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm M3M India on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 7,200 crore to develop a 150-acre integrated township in Gurugram as part of its expansion plans.
 
In a statement, the company said it has launched its Gurgaon International City (GIC) township project, which is expected to generate a topline of around Rs 12,000 crore.
 
What marks M3M’s entry into the integrated township segment?
 
The announcement marks the company’s foray into the integrated township segment, following recent collaborations in premium office spaces, commercial developments, and luxury residences, including Trump Towers and Jacob & Co. projects.
 
While the project currently spans 150 acres, planned expansions could increase the total area to 200 acres, according to the developer.
 

Also Read

real estate, realty firms

M3M India to invest ₹7,200 cr to build 150-acre township in Gurugram

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing prices appreciate 7-19% in Jul-Sep across top 8 cities: PropTiger

gavel

NCLAT rejects Reliance Realty plea, orders liquidation be completed quickly

Office, Office space

Brookfield India Reit to acquire Bengaluru office asset for ₹13,125 cr

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Brookfield India Reit plans to acquire business park for over ₹13,000 cr

 
What does the first phase of the township include?
 
The first phase of the project—covering 50 acres and already RERA-approved—will include 300 plots. People aware of the development told Business Standard that while the first phase is expected to be completed by March 2027, the entire project is slated for completion by 2029.
 
Located on the Dwarka Expressway Link Road, the upcoming township will feature premium residential zones along with data centres, innovation parks, electric vehicle (EV) hubs, and retail avenues.
 
How will the township align with M3M’s sustainability and innovation goals?
 
“Planned as a low-emission, clean industry hub, the project will also host non-polluting industrial units, advanced manufacturing facilities, and technology-driven businesses,” the company said.
 
Pankaj Bansal, promoter at M3M India, said the aim is to attract global corporations such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla—companies that represent the future of innovation and responsible growth.
 
What is M3M India’s current portfolio?
 
M3M India currently has a portfolio of over 62 projects, including 40 completed developments spanning more than 20 million square feet across residential, commercial, and mixed-use segments.

More From This Section

IN THE VANGUARD OF DIGITAL REVOLUTION

Vanguard opens Global Value Center in Hyderabad, boosting tech innovation

Shilpi Chowdhary, group chief executive officer, Lighthouse Canton

Lighthouse Canton secures $40 million from Peak XV to fuel global expansionpremium

Adani Group

Fitch Ratings revises outlook on Adani Ports, Adani Energy to 'stable'

Novelis

September fire at NY plant to hit FY26 cash flow up to $550-650 mn: Novelis

Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi buys stake in KIS Group Indonesia to enter global biogas market

Topics : Real Estate Gurugram housing projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon