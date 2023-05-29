close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cosmos Coop Bank eyes more M&As in UCB space after Maratha Sahakari deal

Strategy forms part of lender's aim to expand its network to 200 branches

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
banks

It posted a net profit of Rs 212.99 crore in FY23 up from Rs 84.28 crore in FY22 and had a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 13.55 per cent at the end of FY23

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After merging Maratha Sahakari Bank (MSB) with itself, Pune-based Cosmos Co-operative Bank is looking to take into its fold more urban cooperative banks (UCBs) to expand its network to 200 branches.
With the Reserve Bank of India’s permission for voluntary merger, Cosmos has integrated seven branches of Maratha Sahakari Bank. Now the branch network consists of 159 branches in seven states, said Milind Kale, chairman, Cosmos Bank.

Till date the bank has acquired 16 UCBs of varied financial health. Some had negative net worth, some were of sound health with a single branch. Cosmos Bank has built expertise and a cultural ethos to systematically integrate UCBs. At present, it is looking at Sahebrao Deshmukh Co-operative Bank as a potential acquisition target.
It has become difficult for small banks to sustain due to intense competition. In this scenario, upholding the ethos of the cooperative sector, Cosmos Bank has assisted many banks, Kale said.

With Maratha Sahakari Bank’s merger, deposits worth Rs 84 crore have gained security and Cosmos Bank has taken responsibility of Rs 112 crore which is paid by Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) to depositors having deposits of Rs five lakh or less.
Cosmos Bank’s business--deposits and advances--rose to Rs 30,745 crore at the end of March 2023 from Rs 28,815 crore a year ago. Its gross non-performing assets dipped to 4.8 per cent at the end March 2023 from 6.86 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs were down to 1.74 per cent from 4.74 per cent in March 2022.

Also Read

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

Start-ups line up for space glory, but still very far from 'SpaceX moment'

SpaceX puts 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit from Kennedy Space Centre

Satellite imaging start-up GalaxEye Space gets $3.5 mn seed funding

Delhi HC asks CCI to take up ADIF's complaints against Google by April 26

FinMin urges PSBs to settle small debt defaults by taking haircuts

HDFC Bank launches FD schemes with higher interest rates, details here

RBI governor warns bank boards against overaggressive growth, evergreening

Bank of India lowers peak interest rate, offers 7% for one-year deposits

Govt to earn record dividend of Rs 13,800 crore from PSBs for FY23


It posted a net profit of Rs 212.99 crore in FY23 up from Rs 84.28 crore in FY22 and had a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 13.55 per cent at the end of FY23.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Cosmos Bank Urban cooperative banks

First Published: May 29 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Optimism on the Street: Nifty Bank hits new record as indices gain

markets
3 min read

Stake hike, operational improvement should drive re-rating in ICICI Lombard

Insurance industry, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, I-Pru Life, initial public offer, IPO, Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway, Amitabh Chaudhry,HDFC Standard Life,Life Insurance, Sanjay Kedia,Marsh India Insurance Brokers,General Insurance Corp,ICICI
3 min read

NSDC with Camu launches skill academy to bridge industry, academia gap

skill development
2 min read

BigBasket co-founder Abhinay Choudhari's LaundryMate raises $6.25 mn

LaundryMate facility in Bengaluru
3 min read

Youth sometimes get carried away by emotions: BJP MP on girl's murder

Hans Raj Hans performing at Jahan-e-Khusrau in Delhi
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI governor warns bank boards against overaggressive growth, evergreening

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

I-T dept says delayed SFT filing attracts penalty; check details here

tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax
2 min read

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

US dollar
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon