CSM Technologies wins 'Tech Excellence in GovTech' at Nasscom awards

CSM Technologies, a leading GovTech solutions provider, has bagged the ‘Tech Excellence in GovTech’ award at the NASSCOM SME Inspire Awards 2026 (4th edition), Mumbai.

Lagna Panda, whole-time director and CHRO, CSM Technologies, received the award. “This recognition is not an award we hold; it is a responsibility we inherit. At CSM, every line of code carries a citizen’s expectation, every platform a promise of fairness. We are not just digitising governance; we are humanising it at scale. The future we build is one where technology listens, learns and serves — quietly, powerfully, and without exception,” said Panda.

For over 27 years, CSM Technologies has worked at the intersection where policy meets possibility. More than 1,000 of its digital platforms operate quietly across continents, touching the lives of over 400 million citizens. From mining corridors to classrooms and from agricultural fields to healthcare systems, its work is powered by AI, GIS, IoT and cloud, yet grounded in a simple idea — governance should feel seamless.

“The company’s flagship platforms reflect this philosophy in motion. The Integrated Mines and Minerals Management System (i3MS) has reimagined mining governance into a transparent, real-time ecosystem. Similarly, the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) orchestrates over a million admissions each year in Odisha with a precision that leaves no room for opacity,” said Panda.

The NASSCOM SME Inspire Awards celebrate enterprises that do more than innovate. In recognising CSM Technologies, the spotlight falls on a company that builds not just systems, but trust at scale.

CSM Technologies is a global GovTech partner enabling governments to design digital systems that are intuitive, inclusive and resilient. With a legacy of large-scale public sector transformation and globally benchmarked quality standards, the company continues to shape how governance is experienced by millions.