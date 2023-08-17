CUMI and ideaForge Technology to jointly build cutting-edge drones

Cutting edge material sciences firm, Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI), has entered into a technology partnership with private sector drone maker, ideaForge Technology. Together, they will develop nanomaterial-reinforced products that make drones – or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) – lighter, stronger and more durable.

“CUMI, a pioneering organisation in the field of material sciences and part of the 120-year-old Murugappa Group, today announced its collaboration with ideaForge Technology, India’s leading drone maker, to jointly develop cutting-edge nanomaterial reinforced composite parts for drones,” the company announced in Chennai on Thursday.

CUMI’s strength lies in nanomaterial-reinforced composite materials – such as graphene-reinforced polymers – which hold the promise of transforming structural parts for aerospace applications.

In March, CUMI had announced a “Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology” (LAToT) with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for manufacturing ceramic radomes used in aerospace and missile systems.

Ceramic radome technology is regarded the world over as essential, state-of-the-art technology for ballistic and tactical missiles and high performance aircraft. Missiles undergo extreme surface temperatures while traveling through the atmosphere, and while re-entering the atmosphere from space. To withstand those temperatures, missile radomes located at the tip of a missile are made of ceramic.

"[These advanced materials] offer several improvements in physical properties over standard composite materials which can include higher mechanical strength, greater toughness and stiffness, better electrical and thermal conductivity, superior fire retardancy and higher barrier to moisture and gases,” stated the company today.

“Nanocomposites also offer unique design possibilities… for specific applications. The use of the appropriate nanomaterials can help build drones that are smaller, lighter, stronger, and more durable,” said the company.

CUMI is one of India’s first companies to produce the wonder material – graphene – for aerospace and defence applications. CUMI’s cutting-edge composite technology is also used for building high-tech UAVs.

“The use of nanomaterial-reinforced composites in drones offers several exciting possibilities such as higher specific modulus or strength and is likely to shape the future of airframe and related structural components of drones,” said Sunil Jha from ideaForge Technology.

“ideaForge has done pioneering work in advancing drone technologies and building its position as the leader in the Indian UAV market. I am confident that with the deep expertise we have built in the field of materials, this partnership will bring significant synergies and shape the next generation of drone technologies,” said Subbu Venkatachalam, CUMI’s marketing head.

ideaForge Technology has established its reputation amongst India’s leading drone manufacturers and was ranked 7th globally in December 2022 in the dual-use category (civil & defense) drone manufacturers by trade magazine, Drone Industry Insights.



ideaForge has the largest operational deployment of indigenous UAVs across India. On average, as on March 31,2023, an ideaForge-manufactured drone takes off every five minutes for surveillance and mapping applications. ideaForge UAVs have completed over 350,000 flights.

CUMI, established as a tripartite joint venture in 1954, is a leading materials sciences company. During the financial year 2023, its consolidated revenue was Rs 4,650 crores and PAT was Rs 414.

CUMI is a mines-to-market company whose integrated operations include mining, power generation, fusion, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. CUMI has over 5,500 employees worldwide, a geographical presence spanning six continents and exports products to over 50 countries.