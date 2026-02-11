Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Oman pitches downstream aluminium opportunities to Indian industry

Oman pitches downstream aluminium opportunities to Indian industry

Sultanate highlights incentives, energy cost advantages and export access as it invites Indian manufacturers to invest in downstream aluminium operations

manufacturing

The event brought together Indian industry leaders, investors, trade bodies and strategic partners to explore opportunities across Oman’s aluminium value chain

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday pitched its downstream aluminium sector to Indian manufacturers and investors, highlighting incentives, cost advantages and export access as it seeks to attract Indian companies to set up value-added operations in the Gulf nation.
 
The outreach took place at a high-level investment showcase hosted by the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in New Delhi today.
 
The event brought together Indian industry leaders, investors, trade bodies and strategic partners to explore opportunities across Oman’s aluminium value chain, including rolling, extrusion, fabrication, automotive components, packaging and construction materials.
 
In her address, Tahra Al Zadjali, Minister Plenipotentiary and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Oman, underscored the growing economic partnership between India and Oman. She highlighted Oman’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, business-friendly policies and its industrial diversification push under Oman Vision 2040.
 
 
Delegates from Oman emphasised the availability of high-quality primary aluminium, competitive energy costs, integrated logistics through major ports and attractive investment incentives as key advantages for Indian manufacturers seeking global expansion and cost efficiencies.

Also Read

Michael Gierges, president, climate solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa at Carrier

India a hyper-growth market, says Carrier executive Michael Giergespremium

Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Tractor

Mahindra group to invest ₹15,000 crore over 10 years in Nagpur unitpremium

ship, boat, vessel

Swan Defence gets export order from Oman for naval training vessel

Sameer Gupta is national tax leader, EY India

India's tax strategy: Attracting capital and tech, building resilience

Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty

Budget: Higher ECMS outlay, ISM 2.0 send strong signal to chip industrypremium

 
Oman has positioned Sohar as a major industrial cluster and regional hub for aluminium production, with a focus on downstream value addition and access to markets in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the United States. The event also facilitated business-to-business meetings between Indian companies and Omani stakeholders to explore joint ventures, technology partnerships and long-term supply arrangements.
 
On the sidelines of the showcase, Multi Bond Metal LLC signed a $4.5 million memorandum of understanding with Ladyn to set up an 8,000-tonne coil coating and lamination line plant in Oman.
 
“Oman today stands as a strategic gateway for Indian industry seeking global integration and long-term growth,” said Yahya Al Dughaishi, Counsellor at the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in New Delhi, highlighting the country’s investor-centric regulatory environment and push for value-added manufacturing partnerships.
 

More From This Section

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna

UP allocates ₹43,565 crore for new initiatives in Budget 2026-27

Vendor, Fruit Vendor, Oranges, Orange

India-US deal: Some J&K fruit growers on edge, others call it opportunity

Ajay Banga, World Bank

How to generate employment for the world's 1.2 billion new workers

Rajesh Agarwal, Commerce Secretary

All key sensitive sectors protected under India-US trade pact: Comm Secy

pulses

White House walks back on 'certain pulses' reference in US-India trade deal

Topics : Oman manufacturing Aluminium Sector India Oman ties manufacturing companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNTA JEE Mains ResultIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance