Tata Motors looking to redo the Ace story with an even smaller truck

India’s largest commercial vehicle player, Tata Motors, is exploring the launch of a first-of-its-kind sub-600 kg small commercial vehicle that would be positioned right below the marquee Tata Ace as it sees an opportunity in the last-mile connectivity space, which is witnessing strong demand from e-commerce players.

The brain behind the market disruptor small commercial vehicle Tata Ace, which revolutionised the last-mile delivery in the Indian market since its launch in 2005, Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors, tells Business Standard that, "In e-commerce hub-to-hub transport happens on 19-tonne medium commercial vehicles, and some also use 28-tonners, which is a three-axle truck. For the last mile, however, it is the smaller vehicle. We have decided to leverage this demand with a four-wheeler vehicle (unlike the several three-wheeler commercial vehicles now in use in the industry) that will be under 600 kg payload. At the moment we start from a 600 kg vehicle (Tata Ace) to do the last-mile connectivity."

He goes on to add, “Ace is a platform and product that we have already started from 600 kg payload onwards. We will explore the space below that also. We are exploring what we can do, especially with the growth of the three-wheelers and specifically due to electrification; there are some interesting possibilities in the space below Ace (sub-600 kg).”

Wagh admits that there is a ‘need gap’ in this space. “But we won’t bring in a three-wheeler here – because a four-wheeler is safer and it also is appropriate for our brand.”

Tata Motors did not share any timelines on when it can launch this new vehicle, which is still in the ‘planning and development’ phase.

In 2005, Tata Motors pioneered the small commercial vehicle industry with the launch of Tata Ace, which revolutionised the last-mile delivery in the Indian market. Since its launch, Tata Ace has emerged as a partner of more than 2.3 million entrepreneurs and is the single largest commercial vehicle brand in the country.

A 29-year-old Wagh had come up with the idea of the Tata Ace in 2001 to take on the sub-2-tonne market, which was then dominated by three-wheelers made by Bajaj Auto, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Piaggio.

The upcoming sub-600 kg four-wheeler small commercial vehicle (SCV) is also likely to take on three-wheeler dominance.

“Three-wheelers were stagnating in BS 4, and they were moving to four-wheelers, which were leading to Ace volumes. In the BS 4 to BS 6 transition, however, while the Ace had a 30 per cent price increase, the price increase in the three-wheeler segment was only 15 per cent. So some buyers started switching back to three-wheelers,” Wagh says.

In the SCV segments - mini trucks, small pickup, and large pickup – the major challenge in terms of demand growth now lies in the mini truck segment, where prices went up by 30 per cent or so during the emission norm transition. Ace diesel, which was almost 70-75 per cent of Tata Motors' portfolio in the BS 4 era, slipped in volumes. “We had proactively introduced Ace gasoline, CNG and now the EV. But, that didn’t make up for the volume loss that happened there,” Wagh says.

As such, Tata Motors is charting a come-back plan for its SCV portfolio through a multi-pronged approach. Its market share in the SCV segment fell from 35.6 per cent in Q1FY24 to 33 per cent in Q4FY24.

One of the priority focus areas includes solving the finance-access issue for first-time buyers.

Besides the price increase due to BS 6, the Covid-19 pandemic hit, which led to a lot of NPAs in the mini truck segment, Wagh says. “The financiers pulled back as a result, and they became cautious. Financing still remains a bit guarded, and they don’t want NPAs. Even our in-house financing, which is Tata Motors Finance, which formed 35-40 per cent of our small vehicle (financing) portfolio, actually came down to 15-16 per cent of the portfolio,” he elaborates.

“We are working with financiers to address this problem and how to grow the market. This is a major debottlenecking we have to do, and that will lead to growth in volumes,” he adds.

On top of this, Tata Motors has initiated a project for the front-end transformation. They did a deep dive on what customers want and what the pain points are, and have now developed an approach to pitch products for targeted segments and end-use applications. The sales focus has essentially shifted from B2B to B2C.

It has also started taking mechanics under its fold, training them and making them a part of the extended network. Pre-BS 6 era vehicles were easy to repair even by roadside mechanics, which changed with the change in technology. “We started a pilot in Maharashtra. We are making them (mechanics) part of our extended network so that the availability of servicing becomes easier for our customers,” Wagh says. The company will now be closer to the SCV buyer in terms of service experience.